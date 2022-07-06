- Advertisement -

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Rhode Island.

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Providence County

– Median household income: $62,323

— 11.4% below state average, 4.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.8%

— #562 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #728 highest among all counties nationwide

Rhode Island Attorney General // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Kent County

– Median household income: $75,857

— 7.9% above state average, 16.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 36.3%

— #254 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

— #248 highest among all counties nationwide

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Newport County

– Median household income: $84,282

— 19.9% above state average, 29.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 41.7%

— #138 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

— #142 highest among all counties nationwide

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Bristol County

– Median household income: $85,413

— 21.5% above state average, 31.4% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 44.1%

— #103 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #128 highest among all counties nationwide

Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Washington County

– Median household income: $86,970

— 23.7% above state average, 33.8% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 44.4%

— #98 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

— #117 highest among all counties nationwide

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

