Zach Letson – Broadcaster and Team Publicist

In yet another pitcher’s duel with Ocean State (14-15) the Gulls fell to their Rhode Island rivals in game four of the Pell Bridge Series, 4-0 Saturday night at Old Mountain Field.

Collin Lowe started for Newport and was lights-out. The Bryant righty followed back-to-back scoreless outings with his most dominant performance of the summer, throwing five innings of scoreless, one-hit ball to go with seven strikeouts.

Lowe retired the last 10 batters faced and extended his scoreless innings streak to 14. Newport starting pitchers have an ERA of 2.37 over the past 11 games, a stretch where the Gulls have a 9-2 record. The Waves opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the sixth, and followed the two more an inning later in the seventh.

Offensively, Slate Alford recorded a double for a fourth straight game, ending a marvelous 11-pitch at-bat with a two-bagger that split the right-center gap. Josh Kuroda-Grauer picked up his 11th multi-hit game of the season with a pair of singles. The Rutgers product joins Colton Ledbetter as the second Gull to record 30 hits this summer, ranking sixth in the entire NECBL.

Next, the Gulls return to Cardines Field Monday to face the North Shore Navigators (7-20). First pitch on Town of Middletown Night is at 6:35pm.