In Newport, all three ward council candidates are running unopposed, while four Newport County House of Representatives candidates are also running without opposition.

Some last-minute withdrawals have also avoided a primary election for the four at-large council seats as the deadline passed at 4 p.m. Friday for candidates to file their nomination papers. Here’s a look at who’s on the ballot.

Newport City Council, ward seats: Incumbent Angela McCalla is unopposed in Ward 1, incumbent Charles Holder is unopposed in Ward 2, and David R. Carlin is unopposed in Ward 3 after long-time Councilperson Kathryn Leonard withdrew from the race.

There are eight candidates for four art large seats: Incumbent Lynn Ceglie, Eames Yates, Stephanie Smyth, Incumbent Jeanne Marie Napolitano, Mark D. Aramli, Katherine Jessup, Ryan Kelly, and Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravng. Susan Taylor and Tyler Romero withdrew from the race.

Running unopposed for state Representatives are incumbents Terri-Denise Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72), Marvin Abney (D-Dist. 73), and Lauren Carson (D-Dist. 75). Alex Finkelman, a Democrat running in District 74 is also running unopposed. Finkelman will fill the seat currently held by Deb Ruggiero, who is running for lieutenant governor.

In other area legislative races: