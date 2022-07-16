In statewide and local elections, the field of candidates narrowed today as some candidates withdrew from races, and several others were unable to gather the necessary number of signatures on nomination papers that would have placed them on the September primary or November general election ballots.

Nomination papers for statewide and Congressional officers were returned directly to the state, with the Secretary of State’s office reporting both the raw number of signatures and the number of signatures certified. The certified numbers were far from complete at 8:20 p.m. The deadline for submission was 4 p.m.

For all other offices, papers were submitted to the local Boards of Canvassers, which certified the signatures.

Here’s a look at the statewide races, according to the numbers posted on the Secretary of State’s website at 8:20 p.m.