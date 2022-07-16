In statewide and local elections, the field of candidates narrowed today as some candidates withdrew from races, and several others were unable to gather the necessary number of signatures on nomination papers that would have placed them on the September primary or November general election ballots.
Nomination papers for statewide and Congressional officers were returned directly to the state, with the Secretary of State’s office reporting both the raw number of signatures and the number of signatures certified. The certified numbers were far from complete at 8:20 p.m. The deadline for submission was 4 p.m.
For all other offices, papers were submitted to the local Boards of Canvassers, which certified the signatures.
Here’s a look at the statewide races, according to the numbers posted on the Secretary of State’s website at 8:20 p.m.
- Governor’s race
- Democratic Gubernatorial Primary. Those who gathered sufficient signatures were Gov. Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, and former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes. Dr. Louis Daniel Munoz was about 177 signatures shy of the 1,000 required.
- Republican gubernatorial race. Only Ashley Kalus gathered enough signatures. Four other Republicans had filed declaration papers, but none came close to gathering the required number of signatures.
- Independents. None gathered enough signatures.
- U.S. House of Representatives, second district.
- Democrats that gathered the 500 signatures required were: General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, former state Rep. Spencer Dickinson, and Joy Fox. David Segal came up four signatures short, and Sarah E. Morgenthau was short 77 signatures. Again, important to note, that it is possible that the Secretary of State’s office had not yet posted all results.
- Former Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung was the lone Republican to qualify, while William H. Gilbert of the Moderate Party also has sufficient signatures to appear on the ballot.
- U.S. House of Representatives, first district.
- Congressman David Cicilline faces off against Republican Allen R. Waters.
- Lieutenant Governor.
- There are three Democrats that have qualified for the Democratic primary: incumbent Sabina Matos, Deborah Ruggiero, and Cynthia Mendes.
- A Republican primary will pit Aaron Gluckian against Paul E. Pence.
- Independent Ross I. McCurdy also has qualified for the November ballot.
- Attorney General
- Incumbent Peter E. Neronha is being challenged by Republican Charles Calenda.
- General Treasurer
- A Democratic primary election will pit former Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor against former Central Falls Mayor James A. Diossa.
- The Republican candidate is James L. Lathrop.
- Secretary of State
- While there were three Democrats that filed declaration papers. Only Gregg Amore submitted nomination papers with enough signatures. He’ll face Republican Pat V. Cortellessa.