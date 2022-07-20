Gorbea urges McKee to ensure passage of the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act.



Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea yesterday (Tuesday) called on Governor Dan McKee to utilize every tool at his discretion to get the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act passed.

Later in the day, McKee told the media that he would make passage of the act a priority when the General Assembly reconvenes.

“I am tired of hearing excuses from the governor on why this legislation isn’t getting passed,” Gorbea said. “We need leadership who is willing to use their power to protect the rights of women and families in Rhode Island.”

The act would add coverage of abortion to the state Medicaid program, which Planned Parenthood says covers over 315,000 Rhode Islanders and eliminates harmful laws that prevent people enrolled in Medicaid and more than 17,000 state employees (and their dependents) from using their insurance to cover abortion.

UNAP to endorse McKee

The United Nurses and Allied Professionals are expected to endorse Gov. McKee for reelection, according to a media advisory issued by McKee’s campaign.

UNAP represents nearly 6,000 nurses and health professionals across Rhode Island, making it the largest health care workers’ union in the state, says the governor’s campaign.

Serve America PAC endorses Magaziner

Serve America, a political organization that elects Democratic national service veterans to Congress has endorsed Seth Magaziner in Rhode Island’s second House District and four other House candidates.

Serve America says it supports national service veterans because “we believe the ethic of service that comes from tours in the military, State Department, Peace Corps, AmeriCorps, or other national service organizations is sorely needed in Washington today.”

The organization announced yesterday that it is endorsing:

Kermit Jones (CA-03)

Pat Ryan (special: NY-19; regular: NY-18)

Francis Conole (NY-22)

Chris Deluzio (PA-17)

Seth Magaziner (RI-02)

Congressman Seth Moulton, the founder of Serve America, said: “Reproductive freedom, sensible gun reforms, voting rights, climate solutions and more are all on the ballot this November. We need to be aggressive about electing additional service-minded patriotic Democrats to Congress. I’m proud of the work Serve America is doing to hold and expand our majority with the highest-quality service-minded candidates. Kermit, Pat, Francis, Chris and Seth will serve their constituents – and our country – well.”

The five endorsements are the latest for the organization, which previously endorsed seven other challengers and 17 “incumbent members of Congress –veterans, emergency room doctors, foreign service officers—whom Serve America has endorsed this cycle.”

To view all of Serve America’s endorsements, visit www.serveamericapac.com.