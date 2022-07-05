- Advertisement -

GOP state convention endorses slate

As expected, Rhode Island’s Republican Party endorsed Ashley Kalus for governor and Allen Fung for the U.S. House of Representative for the District 2 seat, at its recent state convention.

Also endorsed were Aaron Guckian for lieutenant governor, Pat Cortellessa for secretary of state, Chas Calenda for attorney general, James Lathrop for general treasurer, and Allen Waters for U.S. House of Representatives in District 1.

Asked if she would vote for Trump in 2024, Kalus declined to answer, calling it a “distraction” being pushed by “left leaning” media, according to the Providence Journal.

Fung, meanwhile, when asked by the Journal also declined to answer, saying to ask him “a couple of years from now…I’m not going to guess as to what some guy who’s in his 80s is going to be doing a couple of years from now. All I can tell you now is I don’t want Joe Biden to be our president in a couple of years.”

But …

‘Jan. 6 is definitely a dark time in our nation’s history’

Appearing on WBLQ radio’s morning show a few days before the GOP convention, while not specifically referencing Trump, Fung appeared outraged at the Jan. 6 riots, saying the 700 or more individuals who were already being prosecuted, and top organizers should be held accountable.

Asked by host Frank Prosnitz if he was “paying attention to the Jan. 6 hearings,” Fung said “absolutely. Absolutely. Jan. 6 is definitely a dark time in our nation’s history.”

“…When I saw what happened back on Jan. 6, this was something I reacted to immediately, put forward my disgust of what I saw. Like many Americans I am watching not only the committee hearings, but everything that’s been transpiring out of it, to see what went wrong and how the situation can’t repeat itself in the future.”

GOP Congressional candidates differ on Roe v. Wade

While appearing on WBLQ, Fung also said he would not support a federal ban on abortion, while Waters, in his acceptance speech at the convention, said “life begins at fertilization.”

On WBLQ, Fung said he also saw as exceptions to any abortion ban, rape, incest, and the health of the mother.

Waters homophobic comments

It has been widely reported that Waters, speaking on Latino Public Radio, recently spoke of “family values” and when asked if that was a criticism of incumbent Rep. David Cicilline, who is openly gay, he said “Well, the answer is I’m openly straight.”

“I’m a heterosexual,” he said. “I’ve never had sex with another male or a boy. I’m attracted to women…”

Candidates have until July 15 to file nomination papers

Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is reminding declared candidates seeking elected office that the candidate nomination paper period begins on Wednesday, July 6th and concludes on Friday, July 15th.

To appear on this year’s ballot, declared candidates must submit nomination papers with the required number of signatures to their local board of canvassers by 4:00 p.m. on July 15th.

Candidates for Congress and statewide office, as well as those running for the General Assembly, senatorial or representative district committee, or Democratic State Committee in the City of Providence may pick up their papers at the Department of State’s Elections Division at 148 West River Street, Providence. Candidates receiving nomination papers from the Department of State’s Elections Division should note that all persons intending to pick up papers on behalf of a candidate must have written authorization from the candidate.

Nomination papers for all other General Assembly, local office, Democratic State Committee, district committee, and local committee candidates may be picked up at the local board of canvassers in the city or town where they are registered to vote.

All candidates, regardless of office sought, must return signed nomination papers to the local board of canvassers of the city or town indicated at the top of each nomination paper no later than 4:00 p.m. on July 15th.

For more information about the nomination paper period, including who may sign nomination papers, where to return nomination papers, or other questions about elections and voting in Rhode Island, please visit the Voter Information Center on the Department of State’s website or call the Elections Division at (401) 222-2340 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.