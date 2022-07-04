- Advertisement -

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate.

California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans, and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least. American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties.

Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Providence County

– Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.9% (24,844 veterans)

– Veterans by war:

— World War II: 1,085

— Korean War: 2,880

— Vietnam War: 8,668

— Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 3,522

— Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 4,179

Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bristol County

– Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.8% (2,288 veterans)

– Veterans by war:

— World War II: 171

— Korean War: 327

— Vietnam War: 791

— Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 318

— Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 366

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Washington County

– Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (7,757 veterans)

– Veterans by war:

— World War II: 302

— Korean War: 774

— Vietnam War: 3,244

— Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 1,007

— Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 1,228

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kent County

– Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (10,687 veterans)

– Veterans by war:

— World War II: 439

— Korean War: 909

— Vietnam War: 4,171

— Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 1,938

— Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 1,780

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Newport County

– Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (6,552 veterans)

– Veterans by war:

— World War II: 236

— Korean War: 383

— Vietnam War: 2,897

— Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 1,346

— Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 1,157