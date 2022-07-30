Sail Newport will hold a multi-night fundraiser to benefit its Pell Elementary School Science and Sailing Program.

All Decked Out” takes place Thursday, August 18 – Thursday, August 21 on Sail Newportʻs deck overlooking Newport Harbor and Brenton Cove. 

“All Decked Out is a wonderful way to safely bring the community together while raising essential funds for our Pell Program. This hands-on science and sailing program engages more than 150 children and their teachers annually. Thanks to individual donors, foundations, and efforts like All Decked Out, there is no cost to the Newport School Department or to the children’s families,” says Eve Formisano, Sail Newportʻs director of development.

Since September 2017, Sail Newport has partnered with the Newport Public School System for the experiential learning program.  As part of their regular school day,  all Pell 4th-graders to learn to sail onboard Sail Newportʻs J/22s. Students travel to the Sail Newport Sailing Center at Fort Adams one day a week for 16 weeks total over thier fall and spring semesters.  

In what Sail Newport calls its “Harbor Classroom,” the fourth-graders not only learn to sail, teachers integrate parallel elements from the STEM curriculum, including science, technology, math, and sustainability. The land-based curriculum integrates weather, marine life, habitats, soil, salinity, and environmental and ocean health.

The events held Thursday, August 18-Saturday, August 20, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., will feature hors dʻeouvres and cocktails followed by a three-course dinner and live music. Tickets for these nights are $225 each and will are sold by the table.

On Sunday, August 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be a cocktail party with heavy hors dʻoeuvres and live music. Individual tickets for this evening are $150 each.

Sail Newport is a nonprofit organization dedicated since 1983 to fostering the sport of sailing and serving the community with affordable and free sailing programs, events, and regattas for all ages and economic abilities.

For more information on the Pell Program, donation information, and the details for each evening event visit: sailnewport.org. Or, contact Eve Formisano, Sail Newport, Director of Development, eve.formisano@sailnewport.org. Tel. (401) 846-1983. 

