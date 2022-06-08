Good Morning, today is Wednesday, June 8.

🌊 Rogers High School Class of 2022 will have to wait one more day to graduate. Their graduation has been pushed to Friday, due to weather.

🌊 Look up the next time you’re on Broadway in Newport. The City of Newport’s Public Services crews were out yesterday morning assisting a strong contingent of parent volunteers once again putting up banners featuring Newport’s 2022 Rogers High School graduates!

🌊 Fiddler Eileen Ivers, who performed several times over the years at the Newport Yachting Center, is returning to Newport in December for a Joyful Christmas performance at The JPT.

🌊 Newport City Council returns to the Council Chambers tonight for a Regular Council meeting, here’s what’s on their agenda.

🌊 The Newport Gulls will host their home opener tonight at Cardines Field at 6:35 pm against the Mystic Schooners.

Join the Newport Gulls during the 2022 season by purchasing tickets here. Home games are played typically on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Single Game Tickets can be used for any of the games listed below. Seating is General Admission and cost $5.00 each when purchasing online for individual games, and $50.00 for Season Tickets.

Tickets will be available to purchase at Cardines Field and will follow normal pricing: $5.00- Adults, $2.00- Senior / Military / Teens, & $1.00- Children 12 & Under. Purchasing tickets in advance are sold at a flat rate of $5.00 per ticket.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today – Showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a chance of showers between noon and 2 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 72. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 4 am. Patchy fog between 2 am and 5 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today – S wind 12 to 15 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a chance of showers between noon and 2 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – SW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Showers are likely, mainly after 4 am. Patchy fog between 2 am and 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:18 pm | 15 hours & 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:29 am & 3:11 pm | Low tide at 8:30 am & 9:15 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 7.8 days, 54% lighting.

Happening Today

Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s June 8 Regular Council Meeting

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm, Blade Runner: The Final Cut at 7:30 pm

Landing: The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Fausto Palma from 8 pm to 10:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Orange Whip from 8:30 pm to 11 pm

City & Government

Governor Dan McKee

At 11 am, Governor McKee will host a bill signing ceremony at the State House for the ‘Let RI Vote Act,’ legislation which expands voter access while ensuring the integrity of Rhode Island elections.

The Latest from WUN

Local Obituaries

Further Reading

Rhode Island Monthly – Julian Fellowes calls Newport “a village of palaces”

Boston Herald – Hotel fires raise alarm on need for sprinklers, safety-rated construction

Robb Report – Newport, Rhode Island, Is Having a Moment: 8 Ways to Celebrate Its New Gilded Age

Salve Today – University community invited to Night at the Newport Gulls

Salve Today – “Story in the Public Square” honored with its sixth Telly Award

ecoRI – Car Culture Drives Rhode Island’s Climate Inaction

Rhode Island General Assembly

We’ll See You Out There