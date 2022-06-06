Good Morning, today is Monday, June 6, 2022.

🌊 The Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew) is scheduled to visit Newport today. She is the only cruise ship scheduled to visit in June. Up next is the Caribbean Princess on Thursday, July 28.

🌊 Today is the 78th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Some facts, figures, and photos – 50 facts and figures about D-Day

🌊 With a median list price of $480,262, Tiverton is among America’s 10 Most Affordable Beach Towns for Homebuyers, according to Realtor.com.

🌊 Coffee Grinder opened on Sunday at their new home at 337 Thames Street.

🌊 Strawberry picking season opened on Sunday at Sweet Berry Farm.

🌊 Josh Coakley was the first to finish the BankNewport 10 Miler on Sunday with a time of 51:19. Caitlin McGinley was the top female finisher with a time of 59:32. Full results

🌊 The College of the Environment and Life Sciences Department of Marine Affairs (MAF) at the University of Rhode Island announced that it recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island Program (OHPRI). “This will encourage collaboration, and provide educational opportunities for OHPRI participants and MAF students.”

OHPRI shared on Facebook, “We are delighted and excited to share the news of what we hope will be an exciting collaboration that gives students in the nation’s oldest Marine Affairs graduate program more hands on experiences in and around Rhode Island’s coastal waters”.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S around 6 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 15 hours & 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:53 am & 1:35 pm | Low tide at 6:43 am & 6:52 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5.9 days, 35% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

6 pm – Ann Hood signs FLY GIRL at Charter Books

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Wendoloski at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacque at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Governor Dan McKee

At 8 am, Governor McKee will chair a meeting of the Commerce RI board.

At 10:30 am, Governor McKee will join U.S. Senator Jack Reed, Congressman Jim Langevin, Rhode Island Housing, and state and local leaders to break ground on the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the historic Arctic Mill in West Warwick.

The Latest from WUN

Local Obituaries

Further Reading

Salve Today – Salve Regina hosts Gordon Conferences, provides forum for scientific research

East Bay – Sticker shock in Seapowet

WPRI – US Treasurer Raimondo? Report suggests it’s a possibility

