Good Morning, today is Friday, June 3, 2022.

🌊 Newport Pride will host a Pride Flag raising at Newport City Hall at 5 pm today, with a post-celebration at Tavern on Broadway.

🌊 Newport Classical with present Daniel del Pino at 7:30 pm this evening in the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church.

🌊 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the COVID-19 community levels for Rhode Island’s counties. The one area that had been designated as “high” – Newport County is now considered “medium.” All other areas in Rhode Island – Bristol County, Kent County, Providence County, and Washington County remain at “medium”.

🌊 A full roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend can be found here. Because we don’t just mention or include venues or events that advertise with us (a.k.a. “pay to play”), we’re proud to say that we have the most comprehensive and complete listings and events roundup out there.

🌊 The annual Doris Duke Historic Preservation Awards, a joint program of the Newport Restoration Foundation and the City of Newport, encourages excellence in historic preservation by recognizing exemplary preservation, restoration, and rehabilitation projects as well as education and advocacy initiatives that have taken place throughout Aquidneck Island. This year’s deadline has been extended to June 6, 2022.

🌊 ICYMI: Mozz will be opening on June 11 in Bellevue Gardens. The promise Artisan Italian Cheeses & Breads crafted daily and more.

🌊 newportFILM and 11th Hour Racing will present Under The Hull at Fort Adams at 8:30 pm on June 15. RSVP / More Info

🌊 Here’s your opportunity to enjoy an evening of cocktails and conversation with Julian Fellowes, the Oscar and Emmy-winning writer, director, producer, novelist, and actor who created The Gilded Age and Downton Abbey.

🌊 The Wayfinder shared on its website that “due to the extent of the damage from the fire, we are unfortunately forced to close The Wayfinder Hotel + Nomi Park until further notice”. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

See more

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today – Showers likely, mainly before 10 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers before 1am. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today – NE wind around 6 kt. Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Patchy fog between 2am and 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:14 pm | 15 hours & 2 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:19 am & 11:24 pm | Low tide at 4:40 am & 4:24 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 3.2 days, 11% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Emmanuel Church: Daniel del Pino – Newport Classical Chamber Series at 7:30 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 6 pm to 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Scott Baer from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing: Mike Wendoloski at 1 pm, Chelly Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm

Governor Dan McKee

11 am – Governor McKee will join U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman David Cicilline, Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, and state and local officials at Anchor Nissan/Subaru Employee Parking Lot in North Smithfield for a groundbreaking to kick off RIDOT’s 2022 construction season.

1 pm – Governor McKee will join USDA Under Secretary Jenny Moffitt at Farm Fresh Rhode Island in Providence to announce funding to increase access to locally produced food and improve supply chain resiliency by building supplier partnerships between local and regional farmers and underserved producers and underserved communities.

1:45 pm – Governor McKee will offer congratulations and well wishes at the State House to runners participating in the Special Olympics RI’s Law Enforcement Torch Run and the Special Olympics athletes participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

2:30 pm – Governor McKee will host a proclamation signing at the State House recognizing June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Rhode Island.

Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter, you’ll never miss a thing!

The Latest from WUN

Local Obituaries

What Else We’re Reading

Conde Nast Traveler – What’s New in Newport, Rhode Island This Summer—and the Just-Opened Museum You Need to Check Out

NBC 10 – 100% electric coach shown in Rhode Island may be first in state

General Assembly

We’ll See You Out There