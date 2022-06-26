sail newport
Photo via 12 Metre Charters
- Advertisement -

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

Monday, June 27

Candidate filings begin Monday

Newport Jazz Festival tickets will be available to purchase at Fort Adams Trust beginning June 27 

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, June 28

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 4:30 pm
  • Landing: Dan Decristofaro at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 5 pm to 8:30 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, June 29

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 4:30 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Dave Alves at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm.
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, June 30

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 4:30 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
  • The Reef: Matt Walker from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Friday, July 1

Where to find 4th of July fireworks in Rhode Island

What’s Up Interview: Gillian Friedman Fox, Executive Director of Newport Classical

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • @ The Deck: Live music at 8 pm
  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 4 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • Newport Classical: Opening Night: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Chad Hoopes at The Breakers at 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Ryan Faraday featuring Erika Van Pelt at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 2 pm to 5 pm, Jake Heady Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
  • Zelda’s: Randy Robbins from 9 pm to midnight

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled at this time, check back for updates.

Saturday, July 2

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Beth Baron at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Blockhead at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Catching Blue at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Classical: Joyce Yang at The Breakers at 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: Y Not 3 from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Matt Walker from 4 pm to 6:30 pm, Sarah Van Pelt Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled at this time, check back for updates.

Sunday, July 3

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • @ The Deck: Kenra Girard at 7 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Gurney’s: Future Phase Band featuring Chelsea A from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 1 pm & 4:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Live music at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Classical: Junction Trio at The Breakers at 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Skyline Jazz Duo in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled at this time, check back for updates.

Monday, July 4

Where to find 4th of July fireworks in Rhode Island

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm
  • Newport Classical: Triton Brass: A Salute to America at King Park at 7:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled at this time, check back for updates.
- Advertisement -

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.

He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.