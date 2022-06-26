Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.
Monday, June 27
Candidate filings begin Monday
Newport Jazz Festival tickets will be available to purchase at Fort Adams Trust beginning June 27
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm: Free Self-Guided Tours of the Eisenhower house
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm: BREAKING BREAD: New England Writers on Food, Hunger, and Family at Charter Books
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 5 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Wastewater District at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
Tuesday, June 28
Things To Do
- 8 am to 5 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 9 am: Dogwood Pruning Workshop at Touro Park
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7:15 pm: Sharks Come Cruisin on the Coastal Queen Evening Cruise
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 4:30 pm
- Landing: Dan Decristofaro at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 5 pm to 8:30 pm
City & Government
- Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 9 am
- Jamestown: Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 9 am, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, June 29
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:15 pm – Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
Entertainment
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 4:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Dave Alves at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm.
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm
Thursday, June 30
Things To Do
- 1 pm – Newport History Site Tours: Seventh Day Baptist Meeting House
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5:30 pm: Garden Fête at Rough Point Museum
- 6 pm: Phillip James Dodd signs AN AMERICAN RENAISSANCE at Charter Books
- 7 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 8:30 pm – Fashion Reimagined: newportFILM Outdoors on the lawn of Rosecliff
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 4:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- The Reef: Matt Walker from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Fireworks Committee at 9 am
Friday, July 1
Where to find 4th of July fireworks in Rhode Island
What’s Up Interview: Gillian Friedman Fox, Executive Director of Newport Classical
Things To Do
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Colony House
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm: Fire Dinners at Newport Vineyards
- 6:30 pm: TGIF Performance with Yoruba 2 at Rough Point Museum
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7:15 pm: Evening Cruise with the Burn Card Band
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Newport Classical: Opening Night: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Chad Hoopes at The Breakers
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: Live music at 8 pm
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 4 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Classical: Opening Night: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Chad Hoopes at The Breakers at 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Ryan Faraday featuring Erika Van Pelt at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 2 pm to 5 pm, Jake Heady Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
- Zelda’s: Randy Robbins from 9 pm to midnight
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time, check back for updates.
Saturday, July 2
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams
- 9 am to 12 pm:Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Women in 18th Century Newport
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Newport Classical: Joyce Yang at The Breakers
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Beth Baron at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Blockhead at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Catching Blue at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Classical: Joyce Yang at The Breakers at 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Y Not 3 from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Matt Walker from 4 pm to 6:30 pm, Sarah Van Pelt Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time, check back for updates.
Sunday, July 3
Things To Do
- 9:30 am: Celebration of Freedoms at Emmanuel Church
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded at Museum of Newport History and Shop
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Bubbles & Blues at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm to 4 pm: Concert for Independence Day at Queen Anne Square
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7:30 pm: Jamestown Fireworks & Concert Independence Day Celebration
- 8 pm: Newport Classical: Junction Trio at The Breakers
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: Kenra Girard at 7 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: Future Phase Band featuring Chelsea A from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 1 pm & 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Live music at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Classical: Junction Trio at The Breakers at 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Skyline Jazz Duo in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time, check back for updates.
Monday, July 4
Things To Do
- 9 am: Independence Day Open House at the Colony House
- 10 am to 2 pm: Free Self-Guided Tours of the Eisenhower house
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7:30 pm: Newport Classical: Triton Brass: A Salute to America at King Park
- 8:45 pm: Newport 4th of July Fireworks Cruise
- 9:15 pm: Newport 4th of July Fireworks Display
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm
- Newport Classical: Triton Brass: A Salute to America at King Park at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time, check back for updates.