Newport Jazz Festival tickets will be available for purchase in person in Newport beginning next week.

Fort Adams Trust’s Visitors Center & Gift Shop at Fort Adams State Park will begin offering the tickets on Monday, June 27. There are no additional or online fees when buying the tickets in person.

Ticket prices are $79 each – per day. A limited number of tickets are available for students ages 10 to 25 with current valid photo student IDs are $40 each, per day. Children 9 and under are free. Only 2 children are allowed per ticketed adult and must enter through the child/family dedicated gate. Proof of age is required. Parents should be prepared to present a photocopy of a birth certificate, passport, or another form of identification for each child.

Fort Adams Visitor Center Box Office Hours – 10 am until 3 pm Daily.

The 2022 Newport Jazz Festival will feature Norah Jones, The Fearless Flyers, Esperanza Spalding, Terence Blanchard, BadBadNotGood, and many more.

2022 Newport Jazz Festival lineup. Image Credit: Newport Jazz Festival

If you can’t make it to the Fort, single-day and two days tickets are available for purchase online. All three-day tickets have sold out.