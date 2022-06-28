- Advertisement -

The Newport Restoration Foundation invites you to Rough Point Museum to kick off the summer with for two special events!

Garden Fête

Thursday, June 30

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Bring your friends for a festive fête in the Formal Garden. See what’s in bloom, enjoy the ocean breeze, and sip on artisanal cocktails made by Little Bitte. Tickets are $75 and include four cocktails or non-alcoholic mocktails. Individual charcuterie ‘cones’ will be available for each guest. Purchase your tickets at newportrestoration.org/event/garden-fete.

TGIF Performance with Yoruba 2

Friday, July 1

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Watch Lydia Perez and Yoruba 2, an award-winning and nationally recognized traditional music and dance group from Puerto Rico, perform Puerto Rican folk music and other Caribbean rhythms in Rough Point’s Formal Garden. Bring a picnic, chairs, and friends for a beautiful evening! Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance at newportrestoration.org/event/tgif-performance-with-yoruba-2 or at the door.

To see other upcoming events, please visit NewportRestoration.org/events. Rough Point is located at 680 Bellevue Avenue in Newport. For more information, call 401-847-8344 or email visit@newportrestoration.org.