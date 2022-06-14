Migraine impacts 1 in 7 people, so the Association of Migraine Disorders is heading to Second Beach to raise awareness and lead beach-goers to helpful resources through the Shades for Migraine campaign.

On June 15, volunteers will start conversations about migraine with beach-goers and hand out hundreds of the campaign’s signature symbol: purple sunglasses. 

While migraine is a serious topic, this event will be fun and light-hearted, drawing in the crowd with a sand sculpture by Steve Topazio, giveaways from Del’s and Jersey Mikes, a photo station and much more. 

The campaign challenges people to post a picture wearing sunglasses on June 21st with #ShadesForMigraine and then challenge others.

What: Shades for Migraine Beach Celebration

Who: Shades for Migraine and Founder of the Association of Migraine Disorders, Dr. Frederick Godley, and Professional sand sculptor, Steve Topazio

When: Wednesday, June 15, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Second Beach, near the Pavillion

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.

He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.