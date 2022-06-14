Migraine impacts 1 in 7 people, so the Association of Migraine Disorders is heading to Second Beach to raise awareness and lead beach-goers to helpful resources through the Shades for Migraine campaign.

On June 15, volunteers will start conversations about migraine with beach-goers and hand out hundreds of the campaign’s signature symbol: purple sunglasses.

While migraine is a serious topic, this event will be fun and light-hearted, drawing in the crowd with a sand sculpture by Steve Topazio, giveaways from Del’s and Jersey Mikes, a photo station and much more.

The campaign challenges people to post a picture wearing sunglasses on June 21st with #ShadesForMigraine and then challenge others.

What: Shades for Migraine Beach Celebration

Who: Shades for Migraine and Founder of the Association of Migraine Disorders, Dr. Frederick Godley, and Professional sand sculptor, Steve Topazio

When: Wednesday, June 15, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Second Beach, near the Pavillion