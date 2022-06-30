- Advertisement -

Salve Regina University today announced that best-selling author and entrepreneur Gordon Daugherty, co-founder, and president of the Austin, Texas-based Capital Factory, will lead a multi-day workshop designed to expertly guide entrepreneurs through all the necessary steps to developing a new business and raising money for the venture.

Gordon Daugherty. Contributed photo

The Startup Boot Camp, hosted by Salve Regina University’s Office of Graduate and Professional Studies in conjunction with Innovate Newport, is being held in Newport on August 4-7.

“This boot camp is intended for a wide range of participants,” said David Altounian, vice provost of the Office of Graduate and Professional Studies in a statement. “From those considering starting an entrepreneurial venture or new business to those that already have a venture but are looking to refine their business model or develop a business pitch deck to raise money. We’re so pleased to bring Gordon Daugherty — a recognized expert, educator, and mentor for founders and entrepreneurs — to Newport.”

Over the years, organizers say that Daugherty has given personal advice to several hundred entrepreneurs, and more than 4,000 startup founders have completed his Founders Academy boot camp. He has published more than 150 startup advice articles and is the producer of a video library with 50 streaming titles of educational content for startup founders.

Lectures and work sessions will be presented both on Salve Regina’s oceanside campus and at Innovate Newport’s downtown workspaces. Mentors will be available throughout the boot camp, optional housing is available in Salve Regina residence halls and discounts are available for multiple attendees representing the same organization. Attendees will also be provided access to the Founders Academy video series, developed by Daugherty, to help them prepare for the workshop.

Organizers say that those interested in improving their odds of successfully launching, growing, and funding a startup or small business venture can register at www.Salve.edu/StartupBootcamp.