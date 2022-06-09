A sailor died over the weekend while participating in M32’s Midtown Cup 1 in Newport.

The following was shared by M32 on their website under, “M32 Family Suffers Tragic Loss“.

“On Saturday June 4th, 2022, the M32 fleet was sailing the North American season start in Newport, RI. The weather was nice. Sunshine, 12-14 knots southerly winds and flat water.

Between races a boat notified the Race Committee that a sailor was experiencing chest pains. The sailor was transferred to the safety boat for transport to the closest dock and rendezvous with an ambulance. During the transport, the condition of the sailor deteriorated and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was started. At the dock, the emergency rescue staff took over and continued the treatment and he was transported to the Newport Hospital. We are saddened to share with you that his life was lost.

The M32 community mourns the loss of Hayden Goodrick, a sailor and a friend who has been with the class since the very beginning. Hayden was an exceptional person and an extremely successful sailor, he left us far too early and will be deeply missed and always remembered. Our hearts and prayers are with his family and friends.

The regatta ended after this tragic event. The teams got together the following morning for a gathering where they received first-hand information on what had happened from those involved, and then shared memories and stories about Hayden. Later in the day, a non-scoring sail was organized where teams could do what we all know Hayden loved: go sailing.”

According to multiple reports, New Zealand-born Goodrick most recently called Vail, Colorado home. Goodrick was 38 years old.

Read more from Sailing Scuttlebutt – Eight Bells: Hayden Goodrick