The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

June 26 – July 2

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge.

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 6/27 to 6/30- 9 am to 2:30 pm

Route 138 Connector

Westbound Left Lane Closure- 6/29- 7 am to 2:30 pm

Eastbound Left Lane Closure- 6/30- 9 am to 2:30 pm

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge

RIDOT Travel Advisories

June 25 – July 1

Newport County

Overnight

Newport: Third St., at the rail crossing, alternating one-way traffic for construction, Fri. (June 24)-Sun. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Tiverton: Rte. 77 (Main Rd.), from Nanaquaket Rd. to East Rd., alternating one-way traffic for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Middletown/Portsmouth: West Main Rd. and Hedley St., at the intersections of Turnpike Ave., Memorial Dr. and Greene Ln., partial lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95, at Exit 22 interchange, various closures, including ramps to and from I-95 North and South and Rte. 6 East and West, for demolition, Sun.-Tues. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 21 to Exit 23, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Providence: Rte. 6, from Dean St. to Memorial Blvd., road closed for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: Atwells Ave., on the ramp to I-95 North, ramp closed for demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: Park St., from Smith St. to Hayes St., road closed for construction, 24 hours a day.

Providence: On Promenade St., close to Park St., one lane is closed for bridge construction.



Providence: Smith St., between Park St. and Holden St., travel lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge construction.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: Valley St., under I-195, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Wed.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



East Providence/Providence: I-195, from Broadway to South Main St., left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



East Providence/Providence: The combined on-ramp from Taunton Ave., Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Warren Ave. onto I-195 West has been reduced from two lanes to one. Expect delays; consider alternate routes including the Broadway and Pawtucket Ave. on-ramps.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 30 to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Temporary Exit Closure

Lincoln: I-295 North, on the ramp to Rte. 146 North, exit closed for maintenance, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Hopkinton: I-95, from Exit 3 to Exit 2, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Union Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Division Street Bridge, East Greenwich/Warwick

East Greenwich: Rte. 4 South, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Weekend

Providence: Rte. 10 North, at Rte. 6, road closed for construction, Fri. (June 24)-Sun. night, 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, at Exit 1B (I-295 South), lanes shifted for new travel lane.

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Providence: Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St., all lanes shift to the left and one of the three will be closed for bridge construction.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

Johnston/Providence: Rte. 6, from I-295 to Rte. 10, left lane closed in a moving operation for sweeping, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-7 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 146 North, from the Branch Ave. on-ramp to beyond the Hawkins Ave. Bridge overpass, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Sun. night, 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 146 South, from the Charles St. on-ramp to Exit 1, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. night, 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, at Exit 7, narrowed lanes for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146 South, from I-295 to Exit 7, alternating lane closures for guardrail work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to Dexter Rd., road closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.

Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angell St., road closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Temporary Road Closures

Cranston: Park Ave., at the Park Ave. RR Bridge, from Wellington Ave. to Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Reservoir Ave., at the Reservoir Ave. RR Bridge, between Narragansett Ave. and Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114 South, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with temporary U-turn closures for paving and construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston/Providence: Elmwood Ave. and Wellington Ave., under I-95, alternating lane closures and alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-4 p.m.



Pawtucket: Taft St., from Jenks Way to Grace St., alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Mount Pleasant Ave., from Smith St. to Beaufort St., right lane closed for construction and drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114 South, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with temporary U-turn closures for paving and construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closures

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Glendale Bypass to Rte. 7 at the Mohegan Bridge, is closed in both directions for bridge work. Follow signed detour.



Cumberland: Rte. 114 (Broad St.) South, from Elm St. to Elizabeth St., road closed for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekday

Glocester: Sawmill Rd., from Rte. 44 to Snake Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Lincoln: Breakneck Hill Rd. and Twin River Rd., at the bridge, alternating lane closures for sign work, Sun. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



Lincoln: Breakneck Hill Rd. and Twin River Rd., at the bridge, alternating one-way traffic for striping, Mon. night, 10 p.m.-6 a.m.

Scituate: Rte. 6, from Rte. 116 to Elmdale Rd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Weekday

North Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Austin Rd. to Bruster Dr., alternating lane closures for drainage and utility work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



South Kingstown: Rte. 1 South, from Camp Fuller to Jerry Brown Farm Rd., left lane closed in a moving operation for maintenance, Mon.-Tues., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Westerly: Rte. 91, at the Cottrell Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

West Bay

Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave. to the Greenwich Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures for construction, sign and drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-4 p.m.



Temporary Road Closure

Warwick: Jug Handle Rd. South (Warwick Mall Bridge), from Rte. 2 to West Natick Rd., road closed for bridge work, effective Apr. 29, until mid-summer. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Exeter: Rte. 3, at the Rte. 165 intersection, right lane closed for survey work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Exeter: Rte. 165, from Conn. line to the Beach Pond boat ramp, alternating lane closured for sign and electrical work, Mon.-Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 117 (West Shore Rd.), at Rte. 113 (Main Ave.), alternating lane closures for electrical work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Airport Connector Rd. and Post Rd., along both roads, alternating lane closures for sign and drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Warwick: Tiogue Ave. South, at Main St., right lane narrowed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.