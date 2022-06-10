The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

June 12 – 18

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge – Westbound Right Lane Closure- 6/13 to 6/16- 7 am to 2:30 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge – Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 6/13 to 6/16- 9 am to 2:30 pm



Route 138 Connector – There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge – There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge – There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

RIDOT Travel Advisories

June 11 – 17

Newport County

Weekday

Middletown/Portsmouth: West Main Rd. and Hedley St., at the intersections of Turnpike Ave., Memorial Dr. and Greene Ln., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95, at Exit 22 interchange, various closures, including ramps to and from I-95 North and South and Rte. 6 East and West, for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 21 to Exit 23, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Park St., from Smith St. to Hayes St., road closed for construction, 24 hours, effective Mon. at 7 a.m.

Providence: On Promenade St., close to Park St., one lane is closed for bridge construction.



Providence: Smith St., between Park St. and Holden St., travel lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge construction.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: Valley St., under I-195, alternating one-way traffic for lighting work, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



East Providence/Providence: I-195, from Gano St. to Broadway, left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

East Providence/Providence: The combined on-ramp from Taunton Ave., Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Warren Ave. onto I-195 West has been reduced from two lanes to one. Expect delays; consider alternate routes including the Broadway and Pawtucket Ave. on-ramps.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 30 to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Johnston: I-295 North, from Exit 9 to Exit 10, partial left lane closure for construction, Wed. night, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.



Providence: I-195, from the Providence River Bridge to I-95 South, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Smithfield: I-295 South, from Exit 12A to Exit 12B, left lane closed for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.



Smithfield: I-295, from Rte. 44 to the Farnum Pike overpass, various lane closures for milling, Sun.-Mon nights, 10 p.m.-5 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, under Rte. 37, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Hopkinton: I-95 South, from Exit 3 to Exit 2, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 North, from the Broadway to Tobey St., alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-5 a.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Division Street Bridge, East Greenwich/Warwick

East Greenwich: Rte. 4 South, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, at Exit 1B (I-295 South), lanes shifted for new travel lane.

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Providence: Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St., all lanes shift to the left and one of the three will be closed for bridge construction.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from I-295 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

North Providence: Rte. 146, at the Mineral Spring Ave. Bridge, right lane closed for milling and paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Providence: Rte. 146, at the Charles St. Bridge, right lane closed for milling and paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North and South Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Rte. 4 to the Wakefield exit, right lane and exit closures in a moving operation for sweeping, Mon. night, 11 p.m.-6 a.m.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, over the Pawtuxet River, right lane closed for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, at Exit 7, narrowed lanes for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to Dexter Rd., road closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.

Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angell St., road closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.



Temporary Road Closures

Cranston: Park Ave., at the Park Ave. RR Bridge, from Wellington Ave. to Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Reservoir Ave., at the Reservoir Ave. RR Bridge, between Narragansett Ave. and Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Weekend

Central Falls/Pawtucket: Roosevelt Ave., on the Roosevelt Ave. Bridge, right lane closed for with alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Sat., 9 a.m.-noon.

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114 South, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with temporary U-turn closures for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114 South, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-8 p.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37, alternating lane closures for road and utility work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cranston: Elmwood Ave. and Wellington Ave., under I-95, alternating lane closures and alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Sat., 6 a.m.-4 p.m.



Pawtucket: Pleasant St., from Jenks Way to Grace St., alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Mount Pleasant Ave., from Smith St. to Beaufort St., right lane closed for construction and drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114 South, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with temporary U-turn closures for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114 South, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closures

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Glendale Bypass to Rte. 7 at the Mohegan Bridge, is closed in both directions for bridge work. Follow signed detour.



Cumberland: Rte. 114 (Broad St.) South, from Elm St. to Jones St., road closed for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Cumberland: Rte. 114 (Broad St.) South, from Mendon Rd. to Pleasant St., road closed for paving, Sun.-Mon. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 116 South, from Amica Center Blvd. to Wake Robin Rd., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 116, on the Rte. 146 South off-ramp, narrowed lanes for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Lincoln: Cobble Hill Rd., under Rte. 146, lanes narrowed and shifted for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Woonsocket: Rte. 104 North, from Front St. to River St., lane shifts for a bridge inspection, Thurs.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Overnight

Hopkinton/Westerly: Rte. 3, from Pequot Ln. to High St., alternating one-way traffic for milling and paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

North Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Austin Rd. to Bruster Dr., alternating lane closures for drainage and utility work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



South Kingstown: Kingstown Rd. at Graduate Circle, right lane closed with alternating one-way traffic for construction and construction, Mon., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westerly: Rte. 91, at the Cottrell Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

West Bay

Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave. to the Greenwich Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures and alternating one-way traffic for utility work, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



Temporary Road Closure

Warwick: Jug Handle Rd. South (Warwick Mall Bridge), from Rte. 2 to West Natick Rd., road closed for bridge work, effective Apr. 29, until mid-summer. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Warwick: Main Ave. at Morse Ave., right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Warwick: Tiogue Ave. South, at Main St., right lane closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.