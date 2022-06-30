- Advertisement -

Rhode Island Lottery shared the news today regarding a couple of recent game-winning tickets.

The $3 million Mega Millions Megaplier ticket from the January 25, 2022, drawing was claimed today by a man from Providence. The Quick Pick ticket matched five out of five numbers to win the standard prize payout of $1 million. However, since he purchased the Megaplier feature for an additional dollar, the $1 million prize was multiplied by three, the Megaplier number for that draw, to equal $3,000,000.

Rhode Island Lottery did not identify the winner but said that he purchased the winning ticket at Daily Stop Mart, 549 Charles St., Providence.

Tomorrow’s estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $360 million.

Powerball

While the $366.7 million Powerball jackpot was hit in Vermont last night (for the first time ever), Rhode Island Lottery says that Rhode Island had a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold. Rhode Island Lottery says that this win follows two other $50,000 Powerball tickets sold earlier this month. All three winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each.

Rhode Island Lottery reminds players to check their tickets even if they don’t hit the big jackpot. The winning $50,000 Powerball tickets remain unclaimed and were purchased the following retailers:

Prize Amount Retailer Powerball® Draw Date $50,000 Dave’s Marketplace, 1000 Division St., East Greenwich 6/18/22 $50,000 Fairlawn Wine Company, 551 Smithfield Ave., Pawtucket 6/27/22 $50,000 Foster Xtra Mart, 188 Danielson Pike, Foster 6/29/22

Saturday’s estimated Powerball® jackpot is $20,000,000.

Wild Money

Finally, Rhode Island’s own in-state jackpot game, Wild Money, was hit two nights in a row; last night and the night before. The $43,785 Wild Money jackpot ticket from the June 28, 2022, drawing was sold from Wolf Rock Wine & Spirits, 806 South County Trail, Exeter.

Last night’s $20,000 Wild Money jackpot ticket was sold from East Providence Mobil, 900 Wampanoag Trail, East Providence. Both winning Wild Money jackpot tickets remain unclaimed.

Wild Money drawings take place every evening at 7:29 p.m. Tickets can be purchased until 6:50 p.m. each night for $1. Tonight’s estimated Wild Money jackpot is $20,000.