PROVIDENCE, RI – The galleries of the Providence Art Club will host a series of special events to accompany current exhibitions on view from May 31 to June 17, 2022.

The Art Club’s galleries are always free and open to the public and all are welcome. Programs include a celebratory reception and two additional opportunities to meet artists and engage with exhibitions.

Work by Portsmouth resident Priscilla Malone

On view in Maxwell Mays Gallery, artists Lorraine Hynes, Priscilla Malone, and Jonathan Small will exhibit recent paintings and pastels in the exhibition Best of Three. Hynes primarily focuses on still life subjects. Malone and Small take their inspirations from the landscape, both local and as far away as Catalina Island in California. In the Mary Castelnovo Gallery, Karen Murtha is exhibiting a recent body of figurative work titled Soiree. In the Dodge House Gallery, painters Marjorie Ball and Carol Shelton are featured. Both Ball and Shelton are landscape painters, with an emphasis on Rhode Island and Maine scenes.

On Sunday, June 5, the Club will mount celebratory receptions, at which all artists will be on site to discuss their work. The galleries will be open 12-4pm and refreshments will be served 2-4pm. On Friday, June 10, from 6-8pm, the galleries will be open for special evening hours with artists Lorraine Hynes, Karen Murtha, Marjorie Ball, and Carol Shelton. On Sunday, June 12, artists Lorraine Hynes, Priscilla Malone, and Jonathan Small will be available in the gallery for casual conversation about their exhibition from 12-4pm. These special events offer visitors the chance to discuss artworks with their makers in the Art Club’s historic galleries.

Work by Middletown resident Jonathan Small

For more information please contact Art Club Gallery Manager Michael Rose at 401-331-1114 ext.5, or via email at michael@providenceartclub.org.

Exhibitions Dates May 31 – June 17, 2022

Exhibition Receptions Sunday, June 5, 2 – 4pm

Special Evening Hours Friday, June 10, 6 – 8pm

Best of Three Meet and Greet Sunday, June 12, 12 – 4pm

Regular Gallery Hours Sundays – Fridays, 12 – 4pm each day

ALL EXHIBITIONS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC