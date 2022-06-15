OAK BLUFFS, M.A. – Innovation Arts and Entertainment, producer of Beach Road Weekend, announced this week that it is bringing a new music festival to Martha’s Vineyard this fall.

Vineyard Campout will feature Pigeons Playing Ping Pong performing four sets over two days on September 9 + 10, 2022 at the Loft in Oak Bluffs. Maggie Rose will open Friday, while Eggy will perform Saturday. Special hotel and camping packages will be available online starting this Friday, June 17th. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access now at www.vineyardcampout.com

Early September is an ideal time to enjoy everything Martha’s Vineyard has to offer. Attendees of the Vineyard Campout will discover the charm of the island by day and see one of their favorite bands in the intimate setting of the recently renovated Loft at night. Exploring the Vineyard is easy with an extensive public transportation system, 44 miles of bike trails along with bike and scooter rentals and more. This is a one of a kind Martha’s Vineyard experience!

“Live music is back on Martha’s Vineyard and the Vineyard Campout is one more unique experience that will help turn the Vineyard into a summer destination for music fans from across the country,” said Adam Epstein, President and CEO of Innovation Arts & Entertainment. “New England has such a strong connection to the Jam Band community, and we hope that Vineyard Campout becomes the stop for the live music faithful to extend this summer past Labor Day.”

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong first took flight roughly a decade ago at the University of Maryland, and the pysch-funk trailblazers have since gone on to play more than a thousand shows across 44 states. The Maryland quartet—Greg Ormont [vocals, guitar], Jeremy Schon [guitar, vocals], Ben [bass, vocals], and Alex “Gator” Petropulos [drums, vocals]—delivers a musically thrilling and emotionally endearing body of work propelled by sonic fireworks and chantable hooks. The band has morphed into a cult-like phenomenon beloved by their rabid and ever-expanding fanbase, affectionately known as “The Flock.” Lighting up hallowed venues, they’ve ignited Red Rocks Amphitheatre, played halftime during a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, and packed theaters and arenas across the country, capturing the minds, hearts, and imaginations of audiences in the process. Not to mention, they’ve annually headlined their self-produced music and camping festival Domefest—now in its eleventh iteration. Beyond praise from Rolling Stone, Glide, Relix, Jambase and more, they delivered a standout performance on Adult Swim’s FishCenter Live and stole the show at countless music festivals including Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Jam Cruise, and many others.

After years of honing her chops and making her name as a force-of-nature vocalist, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Maggie Rose has dreamed up her own unbridled collision of rock-and-roll, soul, folk, funk, and R&B: a fittingly eclectic sound for a musician whose live experience includes opening for Heart and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, touring as direct support for Kelly Clarkson, and festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Fest and Austin City Limits. Centered on the stunning vocal command she’s revealed in taking the stage at The Grand Ole Opry over 80 times, Rose approaches her music with confidence and clarity of vision. Her most recent album, “Have A Seat” was critically acclaimed by Rolling Stone and American Songwriter as one of the “Best Albums of 2021”.

Known for rich harmonies and introspective lyrics, Eggy takes the listener on a deep sonic journey. Formed nine years ago while Jake Brownstein (guitar/vocals), Dani Battat (keys/vocals) and Mike Goodman (bass/vocals) were still in high school, the Connecticut based band would add Alex Bailey (drum/vocals) and go on tour across the US and perform at some of the biggest Jam festivals.

The Vineyard Campout will take place at the Loft in Oak Bluffs. In 2021, IAE and the Loft partnered to give the music venue in the heart of Oak Bluffs a $100,000 makeover, installing professional sound and lighting equipment. The Loft is now a state-of-the-art listening room that can easily entertain hundreds of live music fans.

Glamping or Camping – Hotel & Camping Packages

Innovation Arts & Entertainment has partnered with the Martha’s Vineyard Family Campground and The Surfside Hotel in Oak Bluffs to provide live music fans with exclusive deals on lodging for the Vineyard Campout. A shuttle will transport guests from the campground to the Loft before and after each night of music. Packages are available now at vineyardcampout.com.

About Innovation Arts & Entertainment:

Innovation Arts & Entertainment brings world class theatrical experiences and dynamic live engagements to theaters and performing arts venues across North America. IAE is also the creator of the Beach Road Weekend Music Festival on Martha’s Vineyard and the Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series. IAE provides uncompromising dedication to artists and clients, integrity, artistic vision, marketing innovation, and an unrivaled intensity to do things right the first time.