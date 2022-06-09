Lawrence A. Harrop, 73, of Newport, passed away at home Monday, June 6, 2022.

He was the husband of Katherine (Virion) Harrop.



Born in New Bedford, MA, he was the son of the late James A. Harrop Sr. and Dorothy (Culver) Harrop.



Lawrence was a graduate of New Bedford Ma. vocational high school and

New England Institute of Technology.

He was a Cabinet Marker and worked many years at Portsmouth Yacht and

Pearson Yachts.

He served in Vietnam and Korea on the USS Constellation, Larry received

many service commendations and medals. The National Defense Service medal, Vietnam service medal, Vietnam campaign medal, armed forces expeditionary medal and the meritorious unit commendation.



Lawrence leaves his wife Katherine and brothers Donald Harrop and his wife Linda of Westport, MA, Robert Harrop of Adamsville, RI, and James A. Harrop Jr. and his wife Irene of Mattapoisett, MA. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

He was the brother-in-law of the late Nancy Harrop.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 10:00 am in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway at Mann Avenue, Newport.

Burial will be private.



Donations in his memory, may be made to the Lifespan Cancer Institute, Newport Hospital, 20 Powell Avenue, Turner Building, 1st Floor, Newport, RI 02840