Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Current Job Opportunities

22 Bowen’s – LINE COOK/PREP COOK – $17-$26/HOUR @ 22 BOWENS

7-Eleven – New! 7-Eleven Newport, Broadway is Hiring Sales Associates. Up to $15/Hour!

Aldi – Full-Time Store Manager Trainee

AlphaBest Education – Program Leader – Before and After School/Summer Camp

AMC – Property Manager

Arbor Associates – Direct Support Professional

Atalian Global Services – Part Time Janitor/Cleaner

Athena Health Care Systems – Director of Physical Plant

Autozone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)

Bar ‘Cino – LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR, PM AVAILABILITY** – @ BAR ‘CINO

Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Sales Consultant

Barton & Gray Mariners Club – Salaried Yacht Captain

Beau Tyler & the Sly Dog Co. – Retail Sales Associate

Blackstone Caterers – Waitstaff & Bartender

Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant/Line or Prep Cook

Castle Hill Inn – BARTENDER @ CASTLE HILL INN

Charter Tabasco – Mate

Child & Family – Substitute, PT and FT Early Childhood Teacher

Christmas Tree Shops – Customer Support Receiving

Clarke Cooke House – Servers, Cooks, Sushi Chef w / housing assistance, Sommelier

Custom Computer Specialists – Senior Recruiter

Domino’s – Delivery Driver

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Mobile Food Pantry Assistant, Summer Program Teacher, Summer Camp Counselor (21+), Summer Camp Counselor (18+), Summer Learning Initiative Site “Floater” (SimplyHired)

Dunkin’ – Crew Member

EBCAP – Nurse Care Manager

Fields Auto Group – Liveaboard Boat Mate – Summer – Pacific Northwest

Foodlove Market – SOUS CHEF **$2500 SIGNON BONUS** @ FOODLOVE MARKET

Gill – Assistant Store Manager & Sales Assistants

Healthcare Services Group – Housekeeper

Heatherwood Rehab – Infection Preventionist

James L. Maher Center – Janitor,

Jamestown Arts Center – Gallery Attendant, Director of Learning & Community Engagement

Jamestown School Department – Administrative Assistant to the Director of Student Services

JO Painting – Experienced Painter (Part/Full time)

KFC – KFC Team Member

Kindred Hospice – Registered Nurse (RN) – Hospice

KVH Industries – Executive Assistant/Dept. Coordinator

La Jolla Logic – Software Tester I – Newport, RI

Leidos – Engineering Technician IV

Life is Good Newport – Sales Associates & Keyholders

Lifespan – Registered Nurse PD

Mac Davis Flooring – Sales Administrative Assistant

Marvel & Associates – Associate

Metro Security Group – Unarmed Security Officer

Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator

Middletown Public Schools – MCOZ Summer Enrichment Camp Teacher Assistant

MIKEL – PROGRAM SUPPORT I

Mindy’s – Front Desk

Motel 6 – Hotel Housekeeping

Naval War College Foundation – Manager of Accounting Services

Navy Exchange Service Command – Housekeeper (Hiring Incentives Available!)

Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Room Attendant- $20/hr Starting + Benefits + $500/mth Summer Bon us

Newport Public Schools – 2nd Shift Custodian @ Thompson Middle School, Library/Media Teacher (.5) @ Rogers High School

Newport Restoration Foundation – HR Administrator

Newport Vineyards – Banquet Chef, Kitchen Crew

Nina Lynette Home – Housekeeper/meal preparation ( Ninalynettehome@gmail.com)

Obsidian Financial Services – Mortgage Loan Officer

Ocean Link, Inc.- Marine Service Technician

Paper Crown Preschool – Teacher Assistant

Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator

Portsmouth School Department – Special Educator, 7th Grade English Teacher

Private Family Office – Executive Assistant 1 (Full-time, Newport, RI)

Quality Inn & Suites – Hotel Front Desk Agent

RITBA – – Seasonal Landscape Employee

Saccucci Auto Group – Automotive Detailer

SAS Retail Services – Retail Data Collector/Merchandiser

SEACORP – Engineering Technician – Waterfront Operations

Sephora – Beauty Advisor

Serco North America – PARM Liaison Action Request (PLAR) Coordinator – Newport, RI – Clearance Required

Shore Soap Company – Assistant Manager

SHS Pest Control – SHS Pest Control Corp. – PC Technician

Skechers – Retail Sales Associate

Slim Possible – Barista

Supercuts – Receptionist

Starbucks – Barista

Taste Design – Office Assistant

TexBot – Dog Walker Pet Sitter

The Bohlin / Castle Hill Inn- CATERING COOK **$17 PLUS / HOUR** @ THE BOHLIN / CASTLE HILL INN

The Home Depot – Cashier

The Mooring – SERVER @ THE MOORING

The Navy Exchange – JOB FAIR

The Newport Experience – OceanCliff Hotel – Hiring for all positions! Front Desk Agents, Chefs, Banquets Servers, Bartenders, Restaurant Managers, Banquets Staff, Inventory Manager, Maintenance and Valet Attendants (Email Beth@Newportexperience.com)

The New York Yacht Club – Dishwaser / Kitchen Porter

The Sailing Museum – Museum Store and Visitor Experience Manager, Museum Store and Ticket Associates, Museum Experience Associates

The Smoke House – DISHWASHER **$17-$20/HOUR – @ THE SMOKE HOUSE

Towerstream – Support Representative

Town of Middletown – Harbormaster

Town Fair Tire – Sales Associate/Management Trainee

Towne Park – Hotel Bell Attendant – Hotel Viking

TPG Companies – Food & Beverage Manager

United AG & Turf – Inside Sales Representative

University Gastroenterology – Medical Secretary

US Commander, Navy Installations – Administrative Assistant

US Defense Commissary Agency – Secretary (Office Automation)

US Ghost Adventures – Tour Guide | Newport

Victra – Sales Consultant (RI-Newport)

Viking Tours – PROFESSIONAL DRIVERS WITH CDL A OR B WITH PASSENGER ENDORSEMENT (email – info@vikingtoursnewport.com)

Wag Nation – Grooming Assistant

Walgreens – Pharmacy Customer Associate – Designated Hitter

West Marine – Cashier

Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate

YMCA – Director of Community Squash