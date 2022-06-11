Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Current Job Opportunities
22 Bowen’s – LINE COOK/PREP COOK – $17-$26/HOUR @ 22 BOWENS
7-Eleven – New! 7-Eleven Newport, Broadway is Hiring Sales Associates. Up to $15/Hour!
Aldi – Full-Time Store Manager Trainee
AlphaBest Education – Program Leader – Before and After School/Summer Camp
AMC – Property Manager
Arbor Associates – Direct Support Professional
Atalian Global Services – Part Time Janitor/Cleaner
Athena Health Care Systems – Director of Physical Plant
Autozone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
Bar ‘Cino – LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR, PM AVAILABILITY** – @ BAR ‘CINO
Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Sales Consultant
Barton & Gray Mariners Club – Salaried Yacht Captain
Beau Tyler & the Sly Dog Co. – Retail Sales Associate
Blackstone Caterers – Waitstaff & Bartender
Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant/Line or Prep Cook
Castle Hill Inn – BARTENDER @ CASTLE HILL INN
Charter Tabasco – Mate
Child & Family – Substitute, PT and FT Early Childhood Teacher
Christmas Tree Shops – Customer Support Receiving
Clarke Cooke House – Servers, Cooks, Sushi Chef w / housing assistance, Sommelier
Custom Computer Specialists – Senior Recruiter
Domino’s – Delivery Driver
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Mobile Food Pantry Assistant, Summer Program Teacher, Summer Camp Counselor (21+), Summer Camp Counselor (18+), Summer Learning Initiative Site “Floater” (SimplyHired)
Dunkin’ – Crew Member
EBCAP – Nurse Care Manager
Fields Auto Group – Liveaboard Boat Mate – Summer – Pacific Northwest
Foodlove Market – SOUS CHEF **$2500 SIGNON BONUS** @ FOODLOVE MARKET
Gill – Assistant Store Manager & Sales Assistants
Healthcare Services Group – Housekeeper
Heatherwood Rehab – Infection Preventionist
James L. Maher Center – Janitor,
Jamestown Arts Center – Gallery Attendant, Director of Learning & Community Engagement
Jamestown School Department – Administrative Assistant to the Director of Student Services
JO Painting – Experienced Painter (Part/Full time)
KFC – KFC Team Member
Kindred Hospice – Registered Nurse (RN) – Hospice
KVH Industries – Executive Assistant/Dept. Coordinator
La Jolla Logic – Software Tester I – Newport, RI
Leidos – Engineering Technician IV
Life is Good Newport – Sales Associates & Keyholders
Lifespan – Registered Nurse PD
Mac Davis Flooring – Sales Administrative Assistant
Marvel & Associates – Associate
Metro Security Group – Unarmed Security Officer
Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator
Middletown Public Schools – MCOZ Summer Enrichment Camp Teacher Assistant
MIKEL – PROGRAM SUPPORT I
Mindy’s – Front Desk
Motel 6 – Hotel Housekeeping
Naval War College Foundation – Manager of Accounting Services
Navy Exchange Service Command – Housekeeper (Hiring Incentives Available!)
Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Room Attendant- $20/hr Starting + Benefits + $500/mth Summer Bon us
Newport Public Schools – 2nd Shift Custodian @ Thompson Middle School, Library/Media Teacher (.5) @ Rogers High School
Newport Restoration Foundation – HR Administrator
Newport Vineyards – Banquet Chef, Kitchen Crew
Nina Lynette Home – Housekeeper/meal preparation ( Ninalynettehome@gmail.com)
Obsidian Financial Services – Mortgage Loan Officer
Ocean Link, Inc.- Marine Service Technician
Paper Crown Preschool – Teacher Assistant
Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
Portsmouth School Department – Special Educator, 7th Grade English Teacher
Private Family Office – Executive Assistant 1 (Full-time, Newport, RI)
Quality Inn & Suites – Hotel Front Desk Agent
RITBA – – Seasonal Landscape Employee
Saccucci Auto Group – Automotive Detailer
SAS Retail Services – Retail Data Collector/Merchandiser
SEACORP – Engineering Technician – Waterfront Operations
Sephora – Beauty Advisor
Serco North America – PARM Liaison Action Request (PLAR) Coordinator – Newport, RI – Clearance Required
Shore Soap Company – Assistant Manager
SHS Pest Control – SHS Pest Control Corp. – PC Technician
Skechers – Retail Sales Associate
Slim Possible – Barista
Supercuts – Receptionist
Starbucks – Barista
Taste Design – Office Assistant
TexBot – Dog Walker Pet Sitter
The Bohlin / Castle Hill Inn- CATERING COOK **$17 PLUS / HOUR** @ THE BOHLIN / CASTLE HILL INN
The Home Depot – Cashier
The Mooring – SERVER @ THE MOORING
The Navy Exchange – JOB FAIR
The Newport Experience – OceanCliff Hotel – Hiring for all positions! Front Desk Agents, Chefs, Banquets Servers, Bartenders, Restaurant Managers, Banquets Staff, Inventory Manager, Maintenance and Valet Attendants (Email Beth@Newportexperience.com)
The New York Yacht Club – Dishwaser / Kitchen Porter
The Sailing Museum – Museum Store and Visitor Experience Manager, Museum Store and Ticket Associates, Museum Experience Associates
The Smoke House – DISHWASHER **$17-$20/HOUR – @ THE SMOKE HOUSE
Towerstream – Support Representative
Town of Middletown – Harbormaster
Town Fair Tire – Sales Associate/Management Trainee
Towne Park – Hotel Bell Attendant – Hotel Viking
TPG Companies – Food & Beverage Manager
United AG & Turf – Inside Sales Representative
University Gastroenterology – Medical Secretary
US Commander, Navy Installations – Administrative Assistant
US Defense Commissary Agency – Secretary (Office Automation)
US Ghost Adventures – Tour Guide | Newport
Victra – Sales Consultant (RI-Newport)
Viking Tours – PROFESSIONAL DRIVERS WITH CDL A OR B WITH PASSENGER ENDORSEMENT (email – info@vikingtoursnewport.com)
Wag Nation – Grooming Assistant
Walgreens – Pharmacy Customer Associate – Designated Hitter
West Marine – Cashier
Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate
YMCA – Director of Community Squash