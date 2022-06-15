newportFILM announced today via an email to subscribers an impressive lineup of world-class documentaries for their annual summer series newportFILM Outdoors.

newportFILM Outdoors allows those in attendance to experience award-winning documentaries, live music, interviews with filmmakers and subjects, fabulous food, and lots of community spirit amongst Aquidneck Island’s beautiful outdoor spaces.

Here’s the Summer 2022 schedule;

Most newportFILM Outdoors events allow for BYO picnic and include pre-film live music, bike-friendly locations, and on-site food vendors. There is a suggested donation of $5 at all events.

For more information on the films and rain plans, visit www.newportFILM.com.