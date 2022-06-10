The Newport International Polo Series, presented by Turkish Airlines will continue its 31st season with the Newport Cup at 5 PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at its exhibition polo grounds at Glen Farm in Portsmouth, minutes from the Newport waterfront. An annual tradition, the Newport Master polo players will resist a challenge by the burgeoning Newport Juniors in a classic 6 chukker match, testing the mastery of the senior players against the youthful agility of the junior players.

“This is one the season’s most anticipated matches, which the players look forward to every year because it presents an incredible and exciting challenge for the senior squad to show their mastery of the sport and for the junior squad to show their promise,” comments Dan Keating, the series founder and president of Newport Polo. “Often the junior squad features impressive talent from the next generation, from interscholastic and collegiate teams, who have reached a skill level to match the home team players.”Opening day of the Newport International Polo Series launched last week with USA vs. Colombia on June 4th. The South American nation made a strong debut for the official start of the 17 week series, with a narrow victory of 8-7 over Team USA. Colombia was the 36th nation to participate in the International Polo Series in its 31 year history. Following the Colombian team, 7 additional international teams will make their way to Newport for the Newport International Polo Series to compete against the USA .

During the match, the weekly Door Prize Drawing awards a handsome prize from Veuve Clicquot to a lucky winner of the day, who will be entered in theTurkish Airlines Grand Prize drawing at the end of the season, which will award 2 round-trip business class plane tickets to anywhere in the world on Turkish Airlines. Attendees who embrace the weekly theme could win prizes in the Stella Artois Best in Show Contest. The theme for the Newport Cup is Gilded Victorian. This fan favorite tradition has earned Newport Polo the title of Best Tailgating in New England from Yankee Magazine.

The Veuve Clicquot Champagne Cart will roam the perimeter during the game for field-side refreshment delivered to your seats, and the Pavilion Patio Bar will be open for carry-away beverages before and during the match with a full selection of offerings, from Veuve Clicquot Champagne, Santa Margherita Wines, Stella Artois on tap, frozen drinks and more. Gourmet Food Trucks will be available field-side with food from Newport Chowder Co., Wally’s Hot Dog Cart, Hawaiian Jim’s, and Milk Caffe. The Pro Shop will be open during the game featuring new souvenir merchandise. After the match the Modern Luxury Lounge welcomes the teams and supporters with a complimentary toast with Goslings famous Dark ‘n Stormy, the national drink of the Newport International Polo Series.

Following the battle between the young and old, the match will conclude with a victory lap from the teams as they go ’round the field in the Newport Polo Fan Salute, a tradition since 2003. The players will return to midfield for the closing Veuve Clicquot Champagne Toast and Trophy Presentation, and autograph signing, before adjourning for the apres polo cocktail celebration in the Modern Luxury Lounge.

The polo grounds are located at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth RI. Tickets and reservations to the polo match and associated events are available online at www.nptpolo.com.