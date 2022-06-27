- Advertisement -

James Dring will seek relection on Newport School Committee in November.

“I am a parent with kids in the Newport Public Schools and I am finishing my first term as a school committee member and although we have had many challenges coming out of covid, we also have had many accomplishments,” Dring shared with What’sUpNewp by email on Monday.

“We have a budget surplus, the Pell School addition is ahead of schedule, and we’ve broken ground on the new RHS. More challenges surely lay ahead of us and I want to continue to be an active SC member and continue to bring a common sense and a pragmatic approach to solving problems and making decisions in order to make the Newport Public Schools better for all students,” Dring said.

Dring told What’sUpNewp that he’d be heading to Newport City Hall to file his declaration of candidacy on Monday morning.

Candidates for all local and statewide offices must file their declaration of candidacy this week (between Monday and close of business on Wednesday).

Last week, What’sUpNewp has reached out to every incumbent office holder in our area. We’ll continue to share announcements regarding re-election campaigns and new candidates. Follow our latest Election 2022 Coverage here.