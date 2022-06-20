white and multicolored love is love banner
Photo by 42 North on Pexels.com
- Advertisement -

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.

Monday, June 20

Road Report: RIDOT, RITBA schedule of lane closures, road construction projects (June 18 – 25)

Newport Charter Yacht Show returning June 20 – 23

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm & 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, June 21

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Duke at 4:30 pm, Moonrise Kingdom 10th Anniversary Party at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Mike Wendoloski at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 5 pm to 8:30 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, June 22

Here’s what’s on the agenda for Newport City Council’s June 22 meeting

What’s Up Interview: Rock legend Dave Mason, playing City Winery 6/18 and Greenwich Odeum 6/22

 Theatre By The Sea’s 89th Season continues with ‘Footloose’

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Duke at 4:30 pm, Aliens at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm.
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, June 23

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Duke at 4 pm, Elvis at 6:30 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Keturah’s Dream from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
  • The Reef: Jake Heady from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Friday, June 24

Secret Garden Tour returns June 24 – 26 

Newport Pride How To Guide – June 24, 25 & 26

What’s Up Interview, Newport Pride’s Sean O’Connor, Pride Weekend arrives June 24

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub: Original Celtic folk-rock with Anita at 8 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Dockside Fridays with Spiffy featuring DJ Abby Duren at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: The Naticks from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: Live DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • King Park Waterfront Concerts: Virginia James from 5 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: Henry Jones at 1 pm, live music at 4 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Down City Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm
  • Officers Club Deck: Malayna Johnson at 5:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Rejects Brewing Co: WE OWN LAND with UNDERWIRES & ATOMIC DEATH SNAKES at 8 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are currently scheduled

Saturday, June 25

Celebrating our rivers: 7 Rivers Festival, June 25-26

AIDS Run/Walk for Life 5K planned for June 25 in East Providence

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Luis Mateos from Folsom from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: Brian Scott Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Dave Alves at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The New Nasty from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Parlor Newport: NPT HAUS X NPT PRIDE X HAUS OF CODEC at 9 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: Stu Krous from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Collin Van Pelt from 1 pm to 4 pm, OutCry from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are currently scheduled

Sunday, June 26

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Darren Beaupre from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Gurney’s: Future Phase Band featuring Chelsea A from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 1 pm & 4:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351’s from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Jake Dyl from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jake Heady from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are currently scheduled
- Advertisement -

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.

He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.