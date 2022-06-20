Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.
Monday, June 20
Road Report: RIDOT, RITBA schedule of lane closures, road construction projects (June 18 – 25)
Newport Charter Yacht Show returning June 20 – 23
Things To Do
- Newport Charter Yacht Show at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard
- 10 am to 2 pm: Free Self-Guided Tours of the Eisenhower house
- 11 am:Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 5 pm:VFW POST 406, NEWPORT, LECTURE SERIES V: Assessing the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Observations and Perspectives from the Past Four Months
- 6 pm: Bob Walsh signs ENTITLED TO NOTHING at Charter Books
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm & 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 4 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 9:30 am
- Tiverton: Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7:15 pm
Tuesday, June 21
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 6 pm: Solstice Cacao + Sound Ceremony
- 6 pm – Pride Yoga on the Beach at 3rd Beach
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Raise Up the Arts reception at Johnny’s Restaurant
- 6 pm to 9 pm – Aquidneck Community Table’s Summer Bounty Party at Stoneacre Garden
- 7 pm – Evening Cruise with the Band Timeless
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Duke at 4:30 pm, Moonrise Kingdom 10th Anniversary Party at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mike Wendoloski at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 5 pm to 8:30 pm
City & Government
- Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 8:30 am
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 5:30 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Hazard Mitigation Team at 1:30 pm, Little Compton Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 4 pm, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7:15 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Wednesday, June 22
Here’s what’s on the agenda for Newport City Council’s June 22 meeting
What’s Up Interview: Rock legend Dave Mason, playing City Winery 6/18 and Greenwich Odeum 6/22
Theatre By The Sea’s 89th Season continues with ‘Footloose’
Things To Do
- 8 am to 5 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 9 am: Villa Palona Arboretum Tour
- 12 pm – Child & Family’s 8th Annual Townsend Luncheon 2022 held at OceanCliff
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Duke at 4:30 pm, Aliens at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm.
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am
- Newport: Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Personnel Board at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Thursday, June 23
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Seventh Day Baptist Meeting House
- 6 pm: Wakefield RiverFire!
- 6:30 pm: An Unforgettable Floral Soiree with Lady Carnarvon of Downton Abbey’s Highclere Castle at Rosecliff
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 8:30 pm: newportFILM outdoors presents My Old School at St. Michael’s Country Day School
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Duke at 4 pm, Elvis at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Keturah’s Dream from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- The Reef: Jake Heady from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Friday, June 24
Secret Garden Tour returns June 24 – 26
Newport Pride How To Guide – June 24, 25 & 26
What’s Up Interview, Newport Pride’s Sean O’Connor, Pride Weekend arrives June 24
Things To Do
- Newport Pride RI Weekend
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 10 am to 4 pm: June 2022 Secret Garden Tour “On the Point”
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, 3:55 pm: Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruise
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Colony House
- 5:30 pm: Salve Regina Nursing Alumni Gathering at Ochre Court
- 6 pm: Newport Pride Weekend Kick-off at Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub: Original Celtic folk-rock with Anita at 8 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Dockside Fridays with Spiffy featuring DJ Abby Duren at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: The Naticks from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: Live DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- King Park Waterfront Concerts: Virginia James from 5 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Henry Jones at 1 pm, live music at 4 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Down City Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm
- Officers Club Deck: Malayna Johnson at 5:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rejects Brewing Co: WE OWN LAND with UNDERWIRES & ATOMIC DEATH SNAKES at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are currently scheduled
Saturday, June 25
Celebrating our rivers: 7 Rivers Festival, June 25-26
AIDS Run/Walk for Life 5K planned for June 25 in East Providence
Things To Do
- Newport Pride RI Weekend
- 8 am to 5 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 9 am to 12 pm:Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 10 am to 4 pm: June 2022 Secret Garden Tour “On the Point”
- 10 am: Ocean State Artisans 2nd Annual Summer Craft Fair
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: The French in 18th Century Newport
- 11 am to 4 pm: Newport Pride Market & Festival at Great Friends Meeting House
- 12 pm: Newport Pride Ride 2022
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, 3:55 pm: Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruise
- 4 pm to 8:30 pm: Food Truck Sunsets at Safe Harbor New England Boatworks
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Roam Around Rough Point
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Luis Mateos from Folsom from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: Brian Scott Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The New Nasty from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Parlor Newport: NPT HAUS X NPT PRIDE X HAUS OF CODEC at 9 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Stu Krous from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Collin Van Pelt from 1 pm to 4 pm, OutCry from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are currently scheduled
Sunday, June 26
Things To Do
- Newport Pride RI Weekend
- 8 am to 5 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 10 am to 1:30 pm – 2nd Annual Strawberry Shortcake Social at Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 4 pm: June 2022 Secret Garden Tour “On the Point”
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, 3:55 pm: Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruise
- 2 pm: Pride Weekend Closing Ceremony at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Darren Beaupre from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: Future Phase Band featuring Chelsea A from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 1 pm & 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351’s from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Jake Dyl from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jake Heady from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are currently scheduled