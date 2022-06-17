- Advertisement -

Newport City Council returns to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall on Wednesday, June 22 for their next Regular Council Meeting.

Here’s a look at what’s on their agenda.

Note – Supporting documents for the items included below will be posted on the City of Newport’s website in the coming days.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR A REGULAR MEETING

JUNE 22, 2022

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on June 22, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Citizens Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Special Events:

1. Friends of the Waterfront, d/b/a Waterfront Concerts, King Park; June 24, July 8, July 22, August 5, August 19 and September 3, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (September 3 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

2. Preservation Society of Newport County, d/b/a Afternoon Tea Service at The Chinese Tea House; July 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, 31 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

3. Rev. Tim Watt, Rector Trinity Church, d/b/a Concert for Independence Day, Trinity Church; July 3, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

4. Redwood Library & Athenaeum, d/b/a Bob Woodward Lecture, Redwood Library & Athenaeum; July 13, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

– Request Redwood Street be closed from Bellevue Avenue to Cottage Street from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Subject to details being worked out with city administration)

5. Newport Rec Reunion Association, d/b/a Meet & Greet Rec Reunion Association, Quaker Meeting House grounds; August 5, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

b. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, Deborah Beardsley, d/b/a Friendly Harbor Gifts & Antiques, 481 Thames St.

c. Second-hand License, Renewal, Friendly Harbor Gifts & Antiques, 481 Thames St.

d. Bingo License, Annual, Park Holm Senior Center, 1 Eisenhower Rd., Tuesdays from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

e. Holiday Selling License, New, Lola & Co., Inc., d/b/a Lola & Company, 400 Thames St.

f. Waste Hauler License, Renewals:

1. Republic Services, 1080 Airport Rd., Fall River, MA

2. Waste Connections, d/b/a Mega Disposal, 19 Industrial Way, Seekonk, MA

g. Communication from Thomas Dupre, re: Request to rezone property located at 120 Malbone Rd. Plat 4, Lot 42 from R-10 to the Urban Village District (Receive and refer to Planning Board for a recommendation and order advertised for public hearing)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Mobile Food Establishment Truck (MFET), New (1 available), Wiener Wagon, LLC, d/b/a Wiener Wagon, 250 West Main Rd.

3. Bicycle Rental Agency, New, Island Adventures, Inc., d/b/a Island Adventures, 4 Spring Wharf

4. Thames Street International Yacht & 3 Athletic Club, d/b/a Thames Street International Yacht & Athletic Club, 536 Thames St.

ORDINANCES

5. Amending Chapter 10.32.100, entitled, “Designated residential parking district”, to add George St. (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

6. Action Item #6080/22 – re: Solid Waste and Recycling Service Bid #22-023 (w/accompanying resolution)

7. Action Item #6081/22- re: Bid Award #22-036 Water Treatment Chemicals (w/accompanying resolution)

8. Action Item #6082/22- re: Bid Award @22-037 Utilities Supplies (w/accompanying resolution)

9. Action Item #6083/22- re: Asset and Information Management Engineering Services #22-012 (w/accompanying resolution)

10. Action Item #6084/22 – re: #22-034 Repair & Rehabilitation-3 MG Reservoir Road Water Storage Tank (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

LICENSES AND PERMITS

1. Sunday Selling License, Class A, new location, Shiv Wine Corp, d/b/a Thames Wine and Spirits, 433 Thames St.

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

Adjourn- June 17, 2022