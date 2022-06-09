The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (ACA) has announced that the annual Raise Up the Arts reception will take place on Tuesday, June 21, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Johnny’s Restaurant at the Wyndham Newport Hotel. The event will feature live music, hors d’oeuvres, and the presentation of three awards: the Tinney Family Arts Scholarship, the spring 2022 ACA Artist Award, and the Dominique Award.

The Tinney Family Arts Scholarship will be presented to Newport resident Sophia Rey. The 2019 and 2020 scholarship recipients will each perform (Caleb Hilyard, saxophone, and Olivia Brennan, vocalist). The Artist Award will be presented to Kathrine Morehead. The Dominique Award will be presented posthumously to Newport musician Leroy White, who died in 2021. The award will be accepted by his family. Live music will also be presented by the Newport String Quartet, Greg Badigian (guitar and fiddle), and Tom Perrotti (guitar and mandolin).

A fundraising raffle will be held at the event. Prizes include tickets to “Dancing and Dessert” at the Newport Art Museum gala on July 15; two Flex Passes to the Island Moving Company’s July Dance Festival; a $100 credit from Cruise Brothers RI; and two tickets to The Junction Trio performance on July 3, part of the Newport Classical season. The grand prize is two tickets to the Island Moving Company gala, Artscapes, on July 29.

The event is open to the public and tickets may be purchased on the ACA website (www.newportarts.org). Tickets are $20 for members/$45 for non-members. Please direct questions to info@newportarts.org.