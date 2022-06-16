British singer-songwriter Frank Turner pulled into Providence for a quick stop Wednesday, June 15 as part of his “50 States in 50 Days” tour. A talented lyricist, Turner displayed energy and humor in the weekday noon show, something you don’t often see in these parts.

Playing solo acoustic guitar, Turner took the sold-out crowd on a whirlwind run through about a dozen songs, including favorites “The Road,” “Little Changes” and the closer “Long Live the Queen.” Most of his fans were singing along to every word throughout the brief show.

Minutes after the show concluded, Turner was packing up and on his way to the next gig at Toad’s Place in New Haven, CT. He gets a day off Thursday before headlining a concert Friday, June 17 at Roadrunner in Boston. Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams was there and shares a few photos of Turner below.

Frank Turner (Photo: Ken Abrams) Frank Turner (Photo: Ken Abrams) Frank Turner (Photo: Ken Abrams) Frank Turner (Photo: Ken Abrams) Frank Turner (Photo: Ken Abrams) Frank Turner (Photo: Ken Abrams) Frank Turner (Photo: Ken Abrams) Frank Turner at Union Station Brewing (Photo: Ken Abrams)