Aside from general offices and Congress, few candidates have emerged in the runup to the candidate filing deadline next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. That will certainly change as candidates file with their local Boards of Canvassers, and for statewide candidates with the Department of State’s Elections Division.

Those filing will usher in what is expected to be an active election period, culminating with the primary election on Sept. 13 and General Election on Nov. 8.

Here’s a brief look at important dates for candidates.

June 27, 28, 29 – Declaration of Candidacy, signed and filed with local Boards of Canvassers for all offices, except statewide public offices (governor, lt. governor, secretary of state, treasurer, and attorney general) and U.S. House of Representative, all of which file with the Department of State’s Elections Division, 148 W. River St, Providence. General Assembly candidates file with the local Board of Canvassers in the town in which they are registered to vote. The Secretary of State’s office says that all declarations must contain original signatures and cannot be faxed or emailed.

June 30 (for local offices), July 1 (for statewide offices) – “The process whereby party officials designate a person to be the candidate representing their party.” Usually done at party conventions for statewide offices, and local party meetings.

July 6 – Candidates can pick up nomination papers.

July 15 – Deadline that all candidates must submit nomination papers to the local Boards of Canvassers.

July 18 – Deadline for candidates for local office to file withdrawals of candidacy.

Ethics Commission Filing – Candidates for state or municipal offices must file a financial disclosure statement with the Rhode Island Ethics Commission, covering the prior calendar year. This declaration must be filed within 30 days of the Notice of Organization or Declaration of Candidacy, whichever occurs first.

Campaign Finance – August 1, quarterly ongoing report covering the period from April 1 to June 30, 2022; August 16, pre-Primary reports.