STATE HOUSE – The General Assembly today approved legislation (2022-S 2136, 2022-H 7514) sponsored by Sen. Walter S. Felag and Rep. John G. Edwards which creates a special motor vehicle registration plate for recipients of the United States Bronze Star Medal.

“It is always important to remember our veterans and service members who served our country with valor and heroism. This special license plate will serve to honor and recognize our brave Bronze Star recipients and their contributions to defending and preserving the freedoms we all cherish, which is simply the right thing to do,” said Senator Felag, Chairman of the Senate Special Legislation and Veterans’ Affairs Committee (D-Dist. 10, Warren, Bristol, Tiverton).

“Our Bronze Star recipients are some of our state’s greatest heroes and they deserve recognition for their courageous and honorable service to our state and country. These license plates are a simple way of distinguishing our noble veterans for the selflessness exhibited and the sacrifices made during their service to us all,” said House Majority Floor Manager Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Tiverton, Portsmouth).

The bill allows the Division of Motor Vehicles to make available to recipients of the United States Bronze Star Medal a special motor vehicle registration plate indicating the owner as a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal.

The applicant shall be required to pay a registration fee and a transfer charge of $5 for the plate.

The Bronze Star Medal is awarded to any person who, while serving in any capacity in or with the military of the United States after 6 December 1941, distinguished himself or herself by heroic or meritorious achievement or service while engaged in an action against an enemy of the United States.

Several states offer a Bronze Star Medal license plate, including Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The legislation now heads to the governor’s desk for consideration.