Lila Delman Compass today announced the historic sale of 339 Ocean Avenue Lot A in Newport for $11,000,000.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this marks the highest land sale ever recorded in Newport County.*

In September of 2021, Lila Delman Compass sold Lot B of the ‘Seaward’ Compound with two existing residences for $16,000,000.

The combined sale of both lots totals $27,000,000.

Kendra Toppa, Newport County Sales Manager/Managing Broker, and Eric Kirton, Associate Broker, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in both transactions. Alexander Walsh Esq., with Sayer Regan & Thayer, LLP represented the seller and Eric Chappell Esq., with Chapell & Chappell, represented the buyer.

Eric Kirton commented, “A parcel of land with open ocean views is rare to come by on Aquidneck Island and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on Ocean Drive.By taking a different approach to listing and marketing this estate, we worked as a team to see this sale through to fruition.”

“A property of this caliber is rare in this beautiful city. The acreage coupled with the exceptional location put ‘Seaward’ also known as ‘Avalon’ in a league of its own,” commented Kendra Toppa.

‘Seaward’ had previously been listed solely as a 45-acre compound. Lila Delman Compass says in a press release that they “re-imagined the offering, recognizing the benefits of securing a two-lot subdivision. The subdivision was ultimately approved and garnered strong buyer interest”.

About the property, Lila Delman Compass says “capturing the most exceptional sunrises and sunsets available in Coastal Rhode Island, Lot A of ‘Seaward’ is a 26.74-acre buildable lot perched above Ocean Drive with extraordinary views of the Atlantic Ocean to the south, pristine Prices Neck Cove to the east and Newport County Club to the west. Formerly known as the Avalon Estate, this expansive building site plus adjacent 4.26 acre lot is the ultimate private enclave. Long, rolling grassy hills are accented by ledge outcroppings and mature trees. The back portion of the property overlooks Newport Country Club’s beautiful 18th fairway and the famed Whitney Warren-designed clubhouse”.



*Top VLD sale representation is based on information from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS for all VLD sales in the state for the period of January 1, 1993 – June 22, 2022. **Top 2022 agent is based on information from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS for sold dollar volume for individual sales associates in Newport County for the period of January 1, 2022 – June 22, 2022.