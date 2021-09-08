Seaward Estate, located at 339 Ocean Avenue Lot B & Lot 38 in Newport, has sold for $16,000,000, according to Lila Delman Compass.

Photos provided by Lila Delman Compass

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this marks the highest sale in Rhode Island since 2019, when 10 Bluff Avenue in Watch Hill sold for $17,600,000.*

Kendra Toppa, Newport County Sales Manager and Eric Kirton, Associate Broker, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this transaction, according to Lila Delman Compass.

The buyer was not identified by Lila Delman Compass.

According to a press release from Lila Delman Compass, ‘Seaward’ had previously been listed solely as a 45-acre compound, “By re-imaging the property and securing subdivision approval, the various packages offered exclusively by Lila Delman Compass brought forth strong buyer interest. The firm attributes this year’s monumental success to its dedicated and proactive agents who prioritize their client’s goals above all else”.



Photos provided by Lila Delman Compass

Property Description

‘Seaward’ is a rare and expansive oceanfront property on renowned Ocean Drive in Newport. With views that only the most fortunate can enjoy each and every day, the property offers stunning vistas over pristine Price’s Neck Cove and ocean panoramas as far as Block Island. Constructed over a four year period, two residences were completed in 2008 with the highest caliber of craftsmanship and design. At approximately 20 acres, an enormous building envelope offers the opportunity to construct a family compound. The first residence offers 4 bedrooms, 4.2 bathrooms and features a thoughtful layout, including a stunning commercial grade chef’s kitchen that accesses the patio. The guest/caretaker’s cottage is appointed with 3 bedrooms, 2.1 baths and provides additional space for friends and family. Each enjoys its own distinct and unforgettable view of the sea and spectacular surroundings. Relax by the infinity-edge pool, with its sweeping ocean views an incredible space for outdoor entertaining. Formerly known as the ‘Avalon’ estate, the property was owned by the Van Alens, who founded the International Tennis Hall of Fame, one of Newport’s beloved cultural institutions. Private, with gated entry and exceptional acreage, yet minutes from Newport’s beautiful beaches, waterfront, restaurants, shops and activities, this is a rare offering.

*Highest sale representation is based on information from the RI Statewide MLS for the period of January 1,2019 – September 7, 2021. * Neither Lila Delman Compass nor the MLS guarantees or are responsible for the accuracy of the data provided to them. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. Nothing herein shall be construed as legal, accounting or other professional advice outside the realm of real estate brokerage.

