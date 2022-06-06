On Sunday morning, the streets of Newport from Ocean Drive to Bellevue Avenue were filled with the sound of more than 1,500 pairs of running shoes pounding the pavement for the 2022 BankNewport 10 Miler. The weather could not have been more perfect for a road race, with a light breeze and low humidity — a good fortune for the runners, especially the women’s field who saw the standing course record broken by the top two females. At the post-race celebration inside the walls of historic Fort Adams, smiles were plentiful as runners from 27 states and seven foreign countries crossed the finish line.

Josh Coakley (Boston, MA) broke the tape in 51:19, just shy of beating his own course record which he set in 2021, in 51:07. Just behind him was Ross MacAndrew (East Greenwich, RI), with a finish time of 52:53, followed in Ken Viancco (Brighton, MA) at 55:21.

The women’s side of the race was a nail-biter, with Caitlin McGinley (Boston, MA) breaking the tape in a record-breaking 59:32, a performance strong enough to beat the previously standing course record by just under a minute. McGinley was followed closely by Kat Morrissey (Wilbraham, MA), whose 59:48 finish time was also enough to beat the previously-standing women’s course record. Caroline Levesque (Little Compton, RI) rounded out the women’s podium at 10:02:46.

Other notable finishers included the race’s youngest finisher, 9-year-old Cam McCollough (Middletown, RI), and the race’s eldest finisher, 80-year-old Tucker Anderson (Warren, CT). Two East Providence Police Officers, Sgt. Caldwell and Sgt. Estrada, ran the course in full SRT tactical gear (including boots) while fundraising for Cops for Kids With Cancer and Team Tommy, raising more than $1,700 for the cause. The Herren Project’s team of 22 runners raised more than $12,000 for their cause to support, inspire and empower individuals impacted by substance abuse and addiction.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/BankNewport 10 Miler

All finishers received a custom-designed medal, and age-group award winners were presented with custom insulated tumblers.

The BankNewport 10 Miler is a part of the New England 10 Miler series. The third and final stop of the series will take place in Stowe, Vermont on November 6, 2022, at the Vermont 10 Miler, and registration is still open for that event at www.vermont10miler.com

The BankNewport 10 Miler is produced by Gray Matter Marketing, and a portion of the proceeds from the event are donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County and the Fort Adams Trust. The Newport Police Department provided vital on-course support, while volunteer groups manned water stops and helped direct runners on the course. Local craft brewery Ragged Island Brewing Company provided the post-race refreshments for runners 21+, while event sponsor Polar Seltzer provided alternative options for beverages.

A June date for the 2023 BankNewport 10 Miler will be officially announced soon.

For more information, including results and a link to images, visit www.banknewport10miler.com