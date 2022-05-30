Good Morning, today is Monday, May 30 – Memorial Day!

🌊 It’s the final day of the Boots On The Ground Memorial at Fort Adams State Park. Free and open to the public. Open 8 am to 6 pm. More details

WUN’s Rick Farrell visited Boots On The Ground over the weekend, check out his photo gallery here –Photos: ‘Boots on the Ground’ commemorate Memorial Day at Fort Adams

🌊 Rogue Island Comedy Festival wraps up its festival this evening with 6 pm and 8 pm shows at Top of Pelham. Details

🌊 U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asked Brown University graduates Sunday to “hold on to your hope,” even when faced with the current darkness in the world. Read More

🌊 The Eisenhower House at Fort Adams State Park is open to the public for free self guided tours from 10 am to 2 pm. Details

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 11 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from May 31, 06:00 AM EDT until May 31, 08:00 PM EDT

Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 8 to 13 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – SW wind around 10 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:11 pm | 14 hours & 43 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:37 am & 8:53 pm | Low tide at 2:10 am & 1:35 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 29.1 days, 0% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s: The Honky Tonk Knights at The Firepit from 6 pm to 9 pm, Live DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Wendoloski at 4:30 pm

Newport Vineyards: Chris Vaillancourt & Santana Roberts from 2 pm to 5 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacque at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Reef: Lucas Neil from 1 pm to 4 pm

Top of Pelham: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

The Latest from WUN

Local Obituaries

