Boots on the Ground (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Good Morning, today is Monday, May 30 – Memorial Day!

🌊 It’s the final day of the Boots On The Ground Memorial at Fort Adams State Park. Free and open to the public. Open 8 am to 6 pm. More details

WUN’s Rick Farrell visited Boots On The Ground over the weekend, check out his photo gallery here –Photos: ‘Boots on the Ground’ commemorate Memorial Day at Fort Adams

🌊 Rogue Island Comedy Festival wraps up its festival this evening with 6 pm and 8 pm shows at Top of Pelham. Details

🌊 U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asked Brown University graduates Sunday to “hold on to your hope,” even when faced with the current darkness in the world. Read More

🌊 The Eisenhower House at Fort Adams State Park is open to the public for free self guided tours from 10 am to 2 pm. Details

What’s Up Today

Weather

  • Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 11 mph.

Marine Forecast

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:11 pm | 14 hours & 43 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 8:37 am & 8:53 pm | Low tide at 2:10 am & 1:35 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Crescent, 29.1 days, 0% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Gurney’s: The Honky Tonk Knights at The Firepit from 6 pm to 9 pm, Live DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Wendoloski at 4:30 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Chris Vaillancourt & Santana Roberts from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • One Pelham East: Bruce Jacque at 10 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • The Reef: Lucas Neil from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

