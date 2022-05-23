Good Morning, today is Monday, May 23, 2022.
🌊 Coastal Medical, which “merged” with Lifespan in April 2021, has “temporarily closed” more than half of its laboratories. This comes as Lifespan reportedly is also closing its weight loss clinic. Frank Prosnitz with the full story here.
🌊 Home prices have increased by $194,521 (+25.7%) in the last year and $349,855 (+58.3%) in the last 5-years in Newport! Ranking it third here – Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence metro area
🌊 Tiverton is among America’s most affordable beach towns for homebuyers in 2022, according to Realtor.
🌊 The Rogue Island Comedy Festival returns this weekend. Featuring thirteen stand-up comedy shows over five nights, it’s certainly going to be a good time. Tickets are sold online only. Get them here.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
- Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Marine Forecast
- Today – N wind 6 to 10 kt becoming E in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight –Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:18 am | Sunset: 8:06 pm | 14 hours & 47 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 2:38 am & 3:12 pm | Low tide at 9:31 am & 10:05 pm.
- Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22.4 days, 47% lighting.
Happening Today
Staircase at Mohegan Bluffs will be closed to the public beginning May 23 due to repairs
Things To Do
- All that Glitters: Form, Meaning, and Materials – A Masterclass with Entang Wiharso at Jamestown Arts Center
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Little Compton – Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
Newport – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 9 am, Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton – Tiverton FTR and Personnel Changes Advisory Subcommittee at 4 pm, Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
