Discover all that’s happening, new, and to in and around Newport this week, May 2 – 8, 2022.

Monday, May 2

This Day in RI History: May 2, 2013 – Same-Sex marriage legalized in Rhode Island

National Small Business Week takes place May 1 – 7, here’s what’s on tap through the SBA

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Government

Tuesday, May 3

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Everything Everywhere All At Once at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm

Government

Jamestown – Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm

Little Compton – Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm

Middletown – Middletown Planning Board at 3 pm

Newport – Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am

Tiverton – Tiverton Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm

Wednesday, May 4

This Day in RI History: May 4, 1776 – Rhode Island declares independence from Great Britain

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Star Wars at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson at 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

Government

Jamestown – Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm

Little Compton – Little Compton School Committee at 3:30 pm, Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm

Middletown – Middletown School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 5 pm, Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton – Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Thursday, May 5

Prof. Carla Pestana to open 2022 Judah Touro Series with a talk on religious freedom in colonial Newport

Where to find the best Mexican food in and around Newport

Things To Do

Entertainment

Government

Jamestown – Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm

Middletown – Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm

Newport – Newport City Council at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth – Portsmouth Tree Commission at 7 pm

Friday, May 6

Island reps., Innovate Newport, to host Aquidneck Island Earth Week wrap-up party

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid w/ live music score by Jeff Rapsis at 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm

Saturday, May 7

Second Annual ‘MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits’ will take place on May 7

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Buskers:  Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica:  Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe:  Chopville at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East:  Live acoustic at 4 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef:  Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Sunday, May 8

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Irish American Club:  Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

