Discover all that’s happening, new, and to in and around Newport this week, May 2 – 8, 2022.
Monday, May 2
This Day in RI History: May 2, 2013 – Same-Sex marriage legalized in Rhode Island
National Small Business Week takes place May 1 – 7, here’s what’s on tap through the SBA
Things To Do
- 10 am to 3 pm – Touro Synagogue: Step inside America’s oldest synagogue once again
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Government
- Jamestown – Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Middletown – Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm
Tuesday, May 3
Things To Do
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Everything Everywhere All At Once at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm
Government
Jamestown – Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
Little Compton – Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown – Middletown Planning Board at 3 pm
Newport – Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am
Tiverton – Tiverton Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Wednesday, May 4
This Day in RI History: May 4, 1776 – Rhode Island declares independence from Great Britain
Things To Do
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Star Wars at 7:30 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
Government
Jamestown – Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
Little Compton – Little Compton School Committee at 3:30 pm, Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
Middletown – Middletown School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 5 pm, Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton – Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Thursday, May 5
Prof. Carla Pestana to open 2022 Judah Touro Series with a talk on religious freedom in colonial Newport
Where to find the best Mexican food in and around Newport
Things To Do
- 4 pm – Bird Box Bonanza at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm – The Cocktail Club: Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm – Creating a Container Garden at Blithewold Mansion
- 6 pm – Modern Calligraphy at Little Gold
- 7:30 pm – What’sUpNewp & The JPT present There’s Something About Mary with live music from The Teledynes at The JPT
- 7:30 pm – Prof. Carla Pestana to open 2022 Judah Touro Series with a talk on religious freedom in colonial Newport
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: There’s Something About Mary at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm
Government
Jamestown – Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
Middletown – Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport – Newport City Council at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth – Portsmouth Tree Commission at 7 pm
Friday, May 6
Island reps., Innovate Newport, to host Aquidneck Island Earth Week wrap-up party
Things To Do
- 10 am – Storytime at Blithewold with Rogers Free Library: May 6
- 12 pm to 5 pm – MAE NYC Pop-Up Shop at Hotel Viking
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5 pm – Island reps., Innovate Newport, to host Aquidneck Island Earth Week wrap-up party at Innovate Newport
- 6 pm – Day After Cinco de Mayo Cruise Aboard the Coastal Queen
- 6 pm – TGIF Performances with The Portermen at Rough Point Museum
- 7:30 pm – IMC PRESENTS RESONANT VISIONS
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid w/ live music score by Jeff Rapsis at 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Saturday, May 7
Second Annual ‘MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits’ will take place on May 7
Things To Do
- 9 am to 1:30 pm – Spring Fest at Mount Hope Farm
- 10 am – Gardening for Wellness at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 12 pm to 5 pm – MAE NYC Pop-Up Shop at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm – Colonial Graveyard Tours
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 4 pm – Linden Place Mansion to Celebrate “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” with its Kentucky Derby Party
- 4:30 pm – Woodford Reserve Derby Day Party at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm – IMC PRESENTS RESONANT VISIONS
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live acoustic at 4 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Sunday, May 8
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm – Mother’s Day Specialty Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10:30 am – Mother’s Day Mimosa Cruise from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am to 2 pm – Mother’s Day Brunch at Hotel Viking
- 12 pm to 3 pm – Second Sundays at Prescott Farm
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 4 pm – Tales of Mother Goose is back at Keats Theatre!
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm