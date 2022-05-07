The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning for Narragansett Bay.
The Warning is in effect from 7 am on Saturday, May 7 through 8 am on Monday, May 9.
Gale Warning
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
339 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022
ANZ236-072045-
/O.CON.KBOX.GL.W.0029.220507T1000Z-220509T1200Z/
Narragansett Bay-
339 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 1 to 3 feet expected.
* WHERE...Narragansett Bay.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
