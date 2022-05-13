Due to popular demand, Spectacle Management has added a second Judy Collins show at The JPT.

The additional show will take place on August 20 at 8 pm.

Spectacle Live originally announced on May 3 that Judy Collins will perform at The JPT Film & Event Center on Friday, August 19th at 8 pm.

Judy Collins has long inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 55-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century.

Judy Collins has a long history with Newport, having performed at the Newport Folk Festival several times – first in 1963 and as recently as 2019.

Spectacle Management, a Lexington, MA-based production company, has brought/is bringing the following shows to The JPT this year – The High Kings on March 19, 10,000 Maniacs on April 29, The Wallflowers on May 26, Ronan Tynan on June 5, Celebrating Billy Joel – America’s Piano Man on June 19, Maria Bamford on July 16, and Della Mae on July 27.

Tickets for Judy Collins at The JPT Film & Event Center are $69-$99 and are on sale now at www.janepickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.