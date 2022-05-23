The Newport String Project will host its annual gala at the International Yacht Restoration School on June 5th.
The Newport String Project’s artists-in-residence, the Newport String Quartet, will be joined for a rare performance of Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro featuring special guests Charles Overton (harp), Hunter Bennett (clarinet) and Vanessa Holroyd (flute).
This year’s program features music by Ravel and Haydn, and includes a special performance by the Newport String Project’s student ensemble, Big Sky Orchestra. Reception to follow.
Tickets available here: https://events.eventzilla.net/e/newport-string-projects-resounding-2022-gala-2138583955
ABOUT THE NEWPORT STRING PROJECT
As artists-in-residence at the Newport String Project, the Newport String Quartet performs a dynamicconcert series each season and provides free weekly lessons to 45 students in violin, viola and cello. Each of the Quartet’s concerts feature works by celebrated composers alongside masterworks by underrepresented composers in
traditional and alternative venues in Newport. The free weekly lessons and youth mentoring initiatives are funded by the Newport String Project through individual donations and foundation support—making chamber music accessible for all throughout the greater Newport community. Now in its ninth season, the Newport String Project’s distinctive quartet-in-residence model is dedicated to building long-term relationships with students, families, and audiences of all backgrounds.