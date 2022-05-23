The Newport String Project will host its annual gala at the International Yacht Restoration School on June 5th.

The Newport String Project’s artists-in-residence, the Newport String Quartet, will be joined for a rare performance of Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro featuring special guests Charles Overton (harp), Hunter Bennett (clarinet) and Vanessa Holroyd (flute).

This year’s program features music by Ravel and Haydn, and includes a special performance by the Newport String Project’s student ensemble, Big Sky Orchestra. Reception to follow.

Tickets available here: https://events.eventzilla.net/e/newport-string-projects-resounding-2022-gala-2138583955

l to r Hunter Bennett (clarinet); Charles Overton (harp); Vanessa Holroyd (flute) who will be joining the Newport String Quartet for a performance of Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro





ABOUT THE NEWPORT STRING PROJECT