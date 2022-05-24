The Preservation Society of Newport County today announced J.P. Morgan Wealth Management as the presenting sponsor for the 2022 Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, to be held September 16-18.

“J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is excited to sponsor and participate in the 17th Annual Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival. We are looking forward to a wonderful weekend of seminars and events with experts from around the world,” said Jessica Douieb, Head of Wealth Partners at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management in a statement.



Returning for its 17th year, the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival is one of most anticipated events of the summer. This world-class festival showcases unique wines, spirits and culinary events over three days in the spectacular setting of Rosecliff.

“We are grateful to J.P. Morgan Wealth Management for their generous support of the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival,” Preservation Society CEO and Executive Director Trudy Coxe said in a statement. “We are genuinely appreciative and excited by this opportunity to pair an iconic event with an iconic company.”

This year’s festival will build on the boutique vibe from the last two years, and will curate 24 unique wine and spirits seminars with an array of vintners, wineries, wine and culinary experts hosted in the Rosecliff salon and dining room, and on the terrace. Wine experts and luminaries will treat festival attendees to one-hour tasting journeys representing regions from all over the world.

An exciting addition to the festival experience this year is the Micro-Tasting Tent. All seminar attendees will have exclusive access to this tent to taste and learn from unique world-class wine, spirits, and culinary vendors.

Special events will include a Vintner Dinner in the ballroom at Rosecliff on Friday night, September 16, and the “Newport After Dark” party will also return at a venue to be announced.

New this year, James Beard Award-Winning Celebrity Chef Michael Solomonov will host the Sunday Brunch. Solomonov is an Israeli chef and restaurateur, known for his Philadelphia restaurant Zahav. He won the James Beard Foundation awards for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic in 2011, Cookbook of the Year in 2016, and Outstanding Chef in 2017.

The Festival Restaurant Program, presented by BankNewport, promises creative culinary and wine lunches and dinners hosted by Newport’s award-winning restaurants.

Additional sponsors of the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival include Chateau d’Esclans; Batch & Bottle; Kobrand; Mount Gay Rum; Silverado Vineyards; Quigley Fine Wines; Empson USA; Ana Fabiano, Rioja Wine Region Expert; Campari; Evian Water; Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin; BankNewport; National Trust Insurance Services; Israel Wine Producers Association; Montelobos Mezcal; Atria Senior Living; and Winebow.

Proceeds from the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival benefit The Preservation Society of Newport County, a non-profit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and dedicated to preserving and interpreting the area’s historic architecture, landscapes and decorative arts. Its 11 historic properties — seven of them National Historic Landmarks — span more than 250 years of American architectural and social development.