PROVIDENCE, RI – Following yesterday’s senseless shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Governor Dan McKee renewed a call for immediate action on crucial gun safety legislation in Rhode Island and at the federal level.

“Too many lives have been tragically cut short by senseless gun violence across our nation – we cannot allow this to continue. We need action now, here in Rhode Island and in our nation’s capital.

Last year, I was proud to sign into law the Harold M. Metts School Safety Act and legislation that bans straw purchases of firearms. However, further action is needed to keep our communities safe. That’s why, I joined Rhode Island’s General Officers in submitting legislation this session to ban high-capacity magazines and assault weapons. It’s time for the General Assembly to act immediately and pass those common-sense gun safety bills and send them to my desk for signature – it is time.”

