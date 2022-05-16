In Major League Baseball, it takes more than one skilled player to field a championship contender. It takes talent all over the field at a variety of positions, both in terms of pitchers and hitters. While having a star pitcher and a star hitter at the same time is no guarantee of success, it does put your team in a position to have the type of season that fans will talk about for generations.

While it’s not quite the same as the NBA, where one standout duo can take a team from the cellar to playoff contention, it’s not uncommon for an outstanding season from a pitcher and position player duo to add 20 wins or more, according to Baseball Reference’s wins above replacement player metric. The number is designed to illustrate the difference between a star player and the type of player that would be considered “replacement level”—that is, one who could be easily signed as a midseason free agent or called up from the minor leagues.

The following is a list of the top pitcher/position player duos in Boston Red Sox history. Using wins above replacement, Stacker compiled a list of the seasons in franchise history that had a pitcher and hitter with the most combined value. Note that, for the purpose of capturing and examining the game’s “modern era”, only seasons after 1969 were used for this list.

#10. 1970 Boston Red Sox

– Carl Yastrzemski: 9.5 WAR (#1 position player in 1970)

– Ray Culp: 5.1 WAR (#11 pitcher in 1970)

– Total: 14.6 WAR

#9. 1978 Boston Red Sox

– Jim Rice: 7.6 WAR (#1 position player in 1978)

– Dennis Eckersley: 7.3 WAR (#4 pitcher in 1978)

– Total: 14.9 WAR

#8. 1985 Boston Red Sox

– Wade Boggs: 9.1 WAR (#2 position player in 1985)

– Oil Can Boyd: 6.1 WAR (#9 pitcher in 1985)

– Total: 15.2 WAR

#7. 1988 Boston Red Sox

– Wade Boggs: 8.3 WAR (#1 position player in 1988)

– Roger Clemens: 7.1 WAR (#5 pitcher in 1988)

– Total: 15.4 WAR

#6. 1979 Boston Red Sox

– Fred Lynn: 8.9 WAR (#1 position player in 1979)

– Dennis Eckersley: 7.2 WAR (#2 pitcher in 1979)

– Total: 16.1 WAR

#5. 1999 Boston Red Sox

– Nomar Garciaparra: 6.6 WAR (#9 position player in 1999)

– Pedro Martinez: 9.8 WAR (#1 pitcher in 1999)

– Total: 16.4 WAR

#4. 1986 Boston Red Sox

– Wade Boggs: 8.1 WAR (#1 position player in 1986)

– Roger Clemens: 8.8 WAR (#2 pitcher in 1986)

– Total: 16.9 WAR

#3. 2018 Boston Red Sox

– Mookie Betts: 10.7 WAR (#1 position player in 2018)

– Chris Sale: 6.5 WAR (#6 pitcher in 2018)

– Total: 17.2 WAR

#2. 1987 Boston Red Sox

– Wade Boggs: 8.3 WAR (#2 position player in 1987)

– Roger Clemens: 9.4 WAR (#1 pitcher in 1987)

– Total: 17.7 WAR

#1. 2000 Boston Red Sox

– Nomar Garciaparra: 7.4 WAR (#8 position player in 2000)

– Pedro Martinez: 11.7 WAR (#1 pitcher in 2000)

– Total: 19.1 WAR

