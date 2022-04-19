Rhode Island Red Food Tours is excited to announce the return of their wildly popular (and delicious!) food tours this April. The Newport Neighborhood Food Tour makes its 2022 season debut on Friday, April 22nd and the Downcity Providence Food Tour on Saturday, April 23rd.

“We’re over the moon to embark on our seventh season!” says Paula Silva, Founder & Chief Tasting Officer of Rhode Island Red Food Tours. “There’s one word that comes to mind when I reflect on this company and our culinary community, and that word is ‘resilience.’ When I started Rhode Island Red Food Tours in 2015, it was born out of a passion to showcase the vast, diverse and exceptional talent of chefs and restaurateurs here in the Ocean State, from the critically-acclaimed to the under-the-radar spots I think Anthony Bourdain would appreciate. We kick off this season with renewed optimism and eager anticipation.”

With spring in the air and more than a million daffodils in bloom, restaurateurs are excited to welcome back food tour adventurists in both the City by the Sea and The Capital City.

Rhode Island Red Food Tours at The Nitro Bar. Contributed photo.

“We’re delighted to welcome folks from near and far to Stoneacre Garden when Newport Neighborhood Food Tours returns later this month,” says Nicole Canning, Director of Marketing and Guest Services at Stoneacre Hospitality. “Experiencing local cuisine focused on regional ingredients is one of the best and most enjoyable ways to experience Newport’s culture, and Rhode Island Red Food Tours allows us to give folks a taste of what Stoneacre is all about while learning more about this extraordinary coastal city.”

Rhode Island Red Food Tours at Stoneacre Garden. Contributed photo.

Ron Koller, the owner of The Malted Barley on Providence’s famed Westminster Street, is equally eager to see the return of The Capital City’s premier food tour. “The Providence Downcity Food Tour is a great way for people visiting Rhode Island, as well as locals, to learn a lot about Rhode Island and the food scene here, as well as learning about Providence and our state!”

Tours in Newport (Thurs., Fri., Sat. & Sun.) and Providence (Fri., Sat. & Sun) begin at noon and each includes stops at a half dozen locally-owned restaurants and eateries. On many days, a second-afternoon tour is offered. Tours last three to three and a half hours and along the way, guests learn about the history, art, architecture, culinary culture and bonafide bragging rights of both Providence and Newport.

Rhode Island Red Food Tours at Leo’s Restaurant in Newport. Contributed photo.

“We launched ticket sales on our website earlier than ever this year as there’s been a clear consumer demand. Many local tourism experts are projecting a banner year for leisure travel and we’re already booking tours and private tours well into the summer and even the fall,” says Silva. Tour tickets can be purchased up to the day before a tour, but are often sold out, so advance purchasing is highly recommended.

Private tours are available for both Providence and Newport and offer a great opportunity for corporate team building or an exclusive opportunity to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, girlfriend getaways, bachelor/bachelorette parties, family reunions or other milestones. Individual tour tickets can be purchased at two price points: with or without alcohol. Tours operate rain or shine and gift certificates are available. Additional information and tickets can be found at rhodeislandredfoodtours.com.