Mary C. Perry, 94, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on April 8, 2022, in the John Clarke Nursing Center. She was the wife to the late Manuel da Costa and the late Raymond Perry.

Mary was born .in Portsmouth RI, to the late Luis and Mary (Rego) Raposo. She was a lifelong Islander and enjoyed living by Second Beach.

Mary and her sister Margaret were singers on their father’s Portuguese radio program the Voice of the Azores which was broadcast on WADK in Newport for over thirty years. The twins would also sing at local Portuguese functions. Mary was an avid bowler and was quite good at it, winning more than a few trophies.

Mary worked at the Newport Torpedo Station during World War II and then started her career in retail that spanned over thirty years, first at WT Grant and then JC Penney.

Mary is survived by her children, Miguel da Costa, of Wakefield, Joseph (Lisa) da Costa, of Middletown, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her first husband, Manuel da Costa, her second husband, Raymond Perry, and her sisters, Anna Perry and Margaret Hargrove.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 10:00 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.