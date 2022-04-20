Alice R. Coffey passed away April 16, 2022, peacefully with her daughter Maureen by her side. She was born on October 30,1937, in Stafford Springs, CT. She was the daughter of Delmore L. Rounds and Mary (Cambio) Rounds, the youngest of seven children.

Alice graduated from Stafford High School in 1955 and moved to Newport in 1962.

She was a former Jr Girl Scout leader, served on the Board of Directors at the Edward King Senior Center. She was very active in District 42 Lions; she was the past President of Newport Lions Melvin Jones Fellow. She was the judge for the Christmas in Newport Doorway Contest. She hosted many students from Shimoda Japan during Black Ships. She hosted Babe Ruth players.

She is survived by three daughters, Maureen Coffey LaPierre (Jay), of Middletown, RI, Valerie Gonder Chicago, of IL, Gretchen Perham of Newport, RI. She additionally leaves behind her Granddaughter Shannon Williams (Marcus), great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughters, Andrea McCarthy and Amy Coffey, as well as her brothers, Delmore Rounds, John Rounds, her sisters, Avis Putz, Jane Smith, Faith Young, and Pauline Goble, and her best friend and companion of 32 years, George Kingston.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11:00 AM, in the Church of the Holy Cross, 1439 W. Main Road, Middletown. The service will be live-streamed at link.memorial/coffey

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Alice’s name to the Lions Club of Newport, P.O. Box 695, Newport RI 02840.