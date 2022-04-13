The Norman Bird Sanctuary will host a week of innovative, nature-themed programs from April 16 to April 23, 2022. Culminating in the first-ever Earth Week Extravaganza, this week promises fun for the whole family with plenty of opportunities to get outside and learn about the environment.

For its third year, the Norman Bird Sanctuary is offering Earth Week programming in collaboration with Aquidneck Island Earth Week (AIEW), which is an island-wide celebration of environmental action, conservation, and sustainability.

This year, the Norman Bird Sanctuary is offering four unique programs ranging from coastal walks to a live outdoor concert featuring Grammy Award-winner, Bill Harley.

Shorebird Stroll (April 16th)

Guided by a Norman Bird Sanctuary naturalist, the Shorebird Stroll offers guests the opportunity to hike along the Third Beach shore while watching for visiting rare birds. Guests can enjoy ocean views and look for scuttling Sandpipers, elusive Eiders, bustling Buffleheads, and more. This program will take place on April 16from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Guests can register for this free event on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website.

Wednesday Walk: Choose You Own Adventure (April 20th):

On this guided hike, guests will have the opportunity to pick from several unique options as they explore the Norman Bird Sanctuary trails and property. Whether guests opt for a science stroll, eco poetry reading, or botanical wellness wander, this Wednesday Walk offers exciting opportunities for everyone. This free program does not require registration.

Nature Night Sounds (April 21st):

What was that sound? Guests are invited to learn all about the creatures who wake up as the sun sets and create a symphony of nighttime clicks, croaks, trills, howls, and more. This evening hike offers the opportunity for nocturnal exploration along the Norman Bird Sanctuary trails. Tickets can be purchased on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website. Cost: $10 per adult member, $5 per child member under 16, $7 per member student, first responder, veteran, and educator, $15 per non-member adult, and $7 per non-member child under 16.

Earth Week Extravaganza with Bill Harley (April 23rd):

The Norman Bird Sanctuary welcomes two-time Grammy Award-winner, Bill Harley, for an afternoon of live music and storytelling during their first-ever Earth Week Extravaganza. Celebrate the conclusion of Earth Week with guided discovery hikes, nature walks, soil testing, and fun for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website. Cost: $20 per adult member, $10 per child member under 16, $17 per member student, first responder, veteran, and educator, $25 per adult non-member, and $12 per child non-member under 16.

About Norman Bird Sanctuary

For over seventy years, Norman Bird Sanctuary has served as a wildlife refuge and environmental education center. Norman Bird Sanctuary’s seven miles of hiking trails and 300 acres of scenic landscape are open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Source: Norman Bird Sanctuary