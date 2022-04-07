BankNewport today announce that Jeanne Lapak joined the Bank’s executive team in November 2021 as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Banking and Lending Officer, responsible for leading the Commercial and Business Banking Teams.

With over 20 years of banking experience and high-level expertise in strategic and sales leadership, Jeanne formerly held senior management positions at organizations including Citizens, Santander, and JP Morgan Chase Bank.

“Jeanne is a valuable addition to our executive team,” said Jack Murphy, President and CEO of BankNewport in a statement. “She brings both a strategic and customer-centric approach, as well as an omnichannel perspective. Her depth of knowledge, experience, and ability to execute is a true asset to BankNewport.” Under Lapak’s leadership, BankNewport will further expand its commitment and service to commercial and small businesses throughout Rhode Island.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Jeanne and her husband Tom have recently relocated to Newport, RI.